Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat The Clippers

The Curry family gets their trademark celebrations right, including the youngest one, Canon.

The four-year-old was seen sharing an adorable moment with his father, Stephen Curry, after the Golden State Warriors notched up a convincing 124-107 win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

After giving Curry a fist bump, Canon rocked his father's famous "night night" celebration as the 34-year-old walked to the locker room. Upon seeing his son do the "night night," the sharpshooter couldn't help laughing. You can view the clip below:

Canon Curry hit the “night night” celebration with Steph

Guess the celebrations and nailing them right runs in the Curry clan.

Stephen Curry And The Warriors Bounce Back After They Were Blown Out By The New Orleans Pelicans

The defending champions are 9-10 in the West — a far cry from what they were expected to be. Prior to their win against the Clippers, they were trounced 128-83 with their big three of Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson rested.

The loss pegged the Warriors further, but they bounced back against the Clippers, with Andrew Wiggins leading the way with 31 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists. Also chipping in was Curry (22 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists), while Thompson had 18 points.

Curry has spearheaded the Golden State outfit again with 31.6 points, 6.6 boards, and 7.2 dimes in the 17 games he has played so far this season. Earlier, the franchise's GM, Bob Myers, called Curry his "cheat code" and shed light on how he was a class apart from other players. Speaking on 'All The Smoke':

"If you guys were the GM and you had him, it's almost like a cheat code and your responsibility is to not screw it up. Do not screw his career up."

He further added about how Curry responded to critics:

"It answered all the questions that people were putting on this guy and that's why I think you saw him feel the way he felt because he was kind of like, 'Can you leave me alone? Is this enough? Have I done enough?'"

The Warriors will play the Utah Jazz next at home, followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves in an away fixture.

