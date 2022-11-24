Skip to main content

Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat The Clippers

Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat The Clippers

The Curry family gets their trademark celebrations right, including the youngest one, Canon.

The four-year-old was seen sharing an adorable moment with his father, Stephen Curry, after the Golden State Warriors notched up a convincing 124-107 win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

After giving Curry a fist bump, Canon rocked his father's famous "night night" celebration as the 34-year-old walked to the locker room. Upon seeing his son do the "night night," the sharpshooter couldn't help laughing. You can view the clip below:

Canon Curry hit the “night night” celebration with Steph

Guess the celebrations and nailing them right runs in the Curry clan.

Stephen Curry And The Warriors Bounce Back After They Were Blown Out By The New Orleans Pelicans

The defending champions are 9-10 in the West — a far cry from what they were expected to be. Prior to their win against the Clippers, they were trounced 128-83 with their big three of Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson rested.

The loss pegged the Warriors further, but they bounced back against the Clippers, with Andrew Wiggins leading the way with 31 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists. Also chipping in was Curry (22 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists), while Thompson had 18 points.

Curry has spearheaded the Golden State outfit again with 31.6 points, 6.6 boards, and 7.2 dimes in the 17 games he has played so far this season. Earlier, the franchise's GM, Bob Myers, called Curry his "cheat code" and shed light on how he was a class apart from other players. Speaking on 'All The Smoke':

"If you guys were the GM and you had him, it's almost like a cheat code and your responsibility is to not screw it up. Do not screw his career up."

He further added about how Curry responded to critics:

"It answered all the questions that people were putting on this guy and that's why I think you saw him feel the way he felt because he was kind of like, 'Can you leave me alone? Is this enough? Have I done enough?'"

The Warriors will play the Utah Jazz next at home, followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves in an away fixture.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat The Clippers
NBA Media

Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat The Clippers

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Caught Liking Myles Turner Poster On Instagram Amid Lakers Rumors
NBA Media

LeBron James Caught Liking Myles Turner Poster On Instagram Amid Lakers Rumors

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Fires Back At Shaquille O'Neal: "Stop Hating Basketball In Taiwan."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Fires Back At Shaquille O'Neal: "Stop Hating Basketball In Taiwan."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Giannis Antetokounmpo Seemingly Fires Back At Haters With Social Media Post
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Seemingly Fires Back At Haters With Social Media Post

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Once Peed In The Shoes Of A Phoenix Suns Teammate
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Once Peed In The Shoes Of A Phoenix Suns Teammate

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Spurs Psychologist Makes Final Decision On Lawsuit Against Josh Primo And The Spurs
NBA Media

Former Spurs Psychologist Makes Final Decision On Lawsuit Against Josh Primo And The Spurs

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic's Comment About His Future With The Dallas Mavericks: "Literally Counting The Days"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic's Comment About His Future With The Dallas Mavericks: "Literally Counting The Days"

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyrie Irving Says He Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving But Wishes Everyone A Happy And Blessed Holiday
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Says He Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving But Wishes Everyone A Happy And Blessed Holiday

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Gordon Hayward And Mason Plumlee
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Gordon Hayward And Mason Plumlee

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Takes A Huge Shot At Kevin Durant: "Pathetic. No Heart. No Pride."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Takes A Huge Shot At Kevin Durant: "Pathetic. No Heart. No Pride."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Analyst Reveals What Executives Around The League Think Of Ben Simmons: "Trading For Him Will Get You Fired."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Reveals What Executives Around The League Think Of Ben Simmons: "Trading For Him Will Get You Fired."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan's Smart Response To What Makes Him Special
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's Smart Response To What Makes Him Special

By Aikansh Chaudhary
ESPN Projects LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record Against The Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Media

ESPN Projects LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record Against The Milwaukee Bucks

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: Is LeBron James Ready?
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: Is LeBron James Ready?

By Aaron Abhishek
Stephen Curry's Epic Reaction After Malika Andrews Asked Him About Andrew Wiggins
NBA Media

Stephen Curry's Epic Reaction After Malika Andrews Asked Him About Andrew Wiggins

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote
NBA Media

Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote

By Aikansh Chaudhary