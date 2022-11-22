Steve Kerr Explains Why Stephen Curry And Others Were Benched In Ugly Loss To The Pelicans

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Kerr sat Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green one day after the Warriors ended their winless road game streak against the bottom-feeding Houston Rockets. The Warriors faced the New Orleans Pelicans on the second night of a back-to-back tonight and lost by 45 points as the star trio sat.

Steve Kerr has explained why he benched the older stars of the team on the second night of a back-to-back for the second time this season given the struggles the Warriors are going through right now.

“The schedule has not been kind to us or the city of New Orleans in terms of us having back-to-backs in the midst of really brutal scheduling, and us having guys who are banged up and older, played a decade or more of playoff basketball. But we feel it’s imperative and our performance team feels it’s imperative to get ahead of the (injuries) that these guys have. "We just can’t risk that. And I do feel terrible for fans here. But as I said, unfortunately, that’s the way the schedule laid out and it’s too bad.” (h/t SF Chronicle)

You can't win the title if you're not in the playoffs and Kerr is confident the Warriors can sacrifice one game in November to ensure health for their stars throughout the season to ensure the Warriors are a top-six seed in the West, something people still expect them to become as the season wears on.

How Much Longer Until The Warriors Rebound?

The Warriors are among 10 out of the 30 teams in the NBA to already be at double-digit losses for the season, something NBA analysts did not predict to be in the cards for the Warriors when the season started.

The young stars of the Warriors were center stage tonight and couldn't live up to the challenges on-court against a strong Pelicans team. Hopefully, they can find some rhythm sooner than later, or the Warriors might have to start looking at the trade market to get some veterans to help stabilize the ship.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.