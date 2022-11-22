Skip to main content

Warriors Fans Want The Team To Trade Their Young Players After Team Falls To 8-10

The Golden State Warriors are not looking like the fearsome team that romped its way to the 2022 NBA Finals. Instead, they just fell to their 10th loss on the season on the second night of a back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green were rested for the game, as it was an opportunity for the young players to take on starring roles.

That didn't end up happening, as the young Warriors roster around their star trio couldn't even put up a fight en route to an ugly 83-128 loss. A 45-point loss where your rotational players can't step up is a scary sight and fans are already calling for the Warriors to abandon their 'young player' timeline and make moves to surround Curry with talent.  

The Warriors have built a far too expensive roster for this to be the product on the court. The youth is promising but they're not good enough just yet to be the supporting cast Curry can rely on. 

Can The Golden State Warriors Make Their 2 Timelines Work?

The Warriors used 2 years of tanking to create a great young core with Jordan Poole James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and more. While Poole has developed into a rotational player, the other 3 are clearly still going through growing pains. Wiseman, in particular, was supposed to be a generational prospect but has been condemned to the G League by coach Steve Kerr.  

If the Warriors traded their young players away, they could get solid returns from them, provided they attached certain big contracts on the roster to it. The team won't make any move without Curry's approval. Whether the Warriors would care to instead move Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, or move the recently extended Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, nobody knows. They shouldn't, as you do what's in the best interests of Steph Curry before he retires.

This makes this a tricky roster to improve, but the Warriors definitely have the talent to find a solution and possibly not sacrifice their young player timeline after all. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

