Video: Steven Adams’ Wholesome Request Before Giving A Young Fan An Autograph

Steven Adams is known around the league for being one of the nicest players in the NBA. Adams is ferocious on the court, gobbling up rebounds and setting some of the best screens in the league, but off of it, he's always been a warm and genial character. His interactions with fans are always fun to see, and another clip of him talking to a young fan who asked for his autograph has recently gone viral. 

NBA players are heroes for their younger fans. Many love them and look up to them. As such, they're constantly looking to interact with those players whenever they can. While there are events outside of the court where fans can meet their favorites, most of these interactions happen before and after games at the stadium. And when one youngster asked Steven Adams for his autograph, he got a nice lesson in manners from the big man. 

Fan: “Steven, will you sign my hat?”

Steven Adams: “No.”

Fan: “What?”

Steven Adams: “Well, what do you say?”

Fan: “Please?”

Steven Adams: “Love it. Here you go, mate.”

The interaction normally would have ended after the fan asked and Admas gave him his signature. But the fact that he took the time to reinforce some manners for the kid is what makes it so special. The video went viral on social media, and fans loved what Adams did. 

NBA Fans Praised Steven Adams For His Interaction With A Young Fan

There's a raging debate about whether sports stars should be role models for young athletes but Adams proved here that they really can be. He held the youngster accountable, reminded him to be polite, and then rewarded him for doing it. Safe to say, this moment was a big hit. 

"Another reason why Steven Adams is one of my favorite players ever."

"Man Steven Adams is a real one."

"He will make a good teacher or educator."

"Not hard to say please and thank you…at all."

"He did this to me before too. Does it to everyone. Love it."

"So many of these younger kids don't have basic manners, and it's so sad."

"Adams did the right thing."

"This man is so precious."

"That kid learned something, which is huge."

"We need more people like Steven Adams."

"Common Aquaman W."

In a world that is becoming more parasocial and isolated by the day, remembering these basic tenets of humanity is more important than ever. While this is just a wholesome moment between a basketball player and a fan, it shows exactly what we need to strive to inculcate more of in our daily lives. 

