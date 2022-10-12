Warriors Insider Reveals Jordan Poole Thought Draymond Green Getting A Suspension Was Unnecessary

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have recently been featured in the news due to the physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, where Green ended up punching Poole in the face.

Recently though, it seems as though the Golden State Warriors came to a resolution on how to deal with the situation. They ended up giving Draymond Green a fine but did not suspend him. Steve Kerr claimed that part of the decision stemmed from the fact that Jordan Poole is comfortable and ready to move from the incident with Draymond Green.

“My observation of Jordan is that he’s an incredibly mature young guy," Kerr said. "I think we’ve seen that on the basketball side, with his work ethic and his ability to work through his rough rookie season, and go to the G-League bubble and do everything to get where he is now. It takes a lot more than just talent,” Kerr said of Poole. “This is a pretty special young guy. It was already reported after the incident he worked out for another hour on his shot. Came out whatever it was, a couple nights later, and scored 15 straight points at one point. He’s cool. Not much fazes him. I think that’s part of why we’re going the way we’re going, because we know that he’s fine, we know that he’s willing to move forward—he’s willing to basically get back out on the floor with Draymond and go to work.”

Hopefully, the Golden State Warriors are able to fully move on from this incident, and not let it affect their chances of winning a championship. The Warriors have a better chance of winning with Draymond Green back in the fold, but they will have to really work on the team's chemistry after the incident.

Jordan Poole Didn't Think Draymond Green Needed To Get Suspended

It was previously reported that Jordan Poole and other Warriors players would play a part in when Draymond Green returns to the team and in what capacity. It definitely seems as though Jordan Poole was fine with Draymond Green coming back, and it was recently reported by Warriors insider Marc Spears that Poole thought Green getting a suspension was unnecessary.

Poole and Draymond spoke in front of the team a couple of days ago. Poole didn't think it was necessary that Draymond get a suspension.

It is clear that Jordan Poole has remained professional throughout this whole ordeal. If he is on board with Draymond Green coming back, then the rest of the team likely has less of a problem with it as well.

It remains to be seen how well the Golden State Warriors do during the upcoming season. They definitely have the ability to repeat as champions, and we'll see if they are able to do so.