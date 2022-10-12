Skip to main content

Warriors Insider Reveals Jordan Poole Thought Draymond Green Getting A Suspension Was Unnecessary

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Golden State Warriors Set To Investigate Who Leaked Video Of Altercation Between Draymond Green And Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors have recently been featured in the news due to the physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, where Green ended up punching Poole in the face.

Recently though, it seems as though the Golden State Warriors came to a resolution on how to deal with the situation. They ended up giving Draymond Green a fine but did not suspend him. Steve Kerr claimed that part of the decision stemmed from the fact that Jordan Poole is comfortable and ready to move from the incident with Draymond Green.

“My observation of Jordan is that he’s an incredibly mature young guy," Kerr said. "I think we’ve seen that on the basketball side, with his work ethic and his ability to work through his rough rookie season, and go to the G-League bubble and do everything to get where he is now. It takes a lot more than just talent,” Kerr said of Poole. “This is a pretty special young guy. It was already reported after the incident he worked out for another hour on his shot. Came out whatever it was, a couple nights later, and scored 15 straight points at one point. He’s cool. Not much fazes him. I think that’s part of why we’re going the way we’re going, because we know that he’s fine, we know that he’s willing to move forward—he’s willing to basically get back out on the floor with Draymond and go to work.”

Hopefully, the Golden State Warriors are able to fully move on from this incident, and not let it affect their chances of winning a championship. The Warriors have a better chance of winning with Draymond Green back in the fold, but they will have to really work on the team's chemistry after the incident.

Jordan Poole Didn't Think Draymond Green Needed To Get Suspended

It was previously reported that Jordan Poole and other Warriors players would play a part in when Draymond Green returns to the team and in what capacity. It definitely seems as though Jordan Poole was fine with Draymond Green coming back, and it was recently reported by Warriors insider Marc Spears that Poole thought Green getting a suspension was unnecessary.

Poole and Draymond spoke in front of the team a couple of days ago. Poole didn't think it was necessary that Draymond get a suspension.

It is clear that Jordan Poole has remained professional throughout this whole ordeal. If he is on board with Draymond Green coming back, then the rest of the team likely has less of a problem with it as well.

It remains to be seen how well the Golden State Warriors do during the upcoming season. They definitely have the ability to repeat as champions, and we'll see if they are able to do so.

YOU MAY LIKE

Golden State Warriors Set To Investigate Who Leaked Video Of Altercation Between Draymond Green And Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Warriors Insider Reveals Jordan Poole Thought Draymond Green Getting A Suspension Was Unnecessary

By Lee Tran
horford sga
NBA Media

NBA Insider Criticizes Oklahoma City Thunder For Tanking Strategies: "What The Thunder Did With Al Horford And With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is Far More Egregious And Far More 'Tanky' Than Anything Sam Hinkie's 76ers Ever Did."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Predicts That Fans Will Troll Jordan Poole Like They Do With Tyronn Lue And Steve Kerr: "He Is Going To Be The Butt Of This Joke Forever"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Predicts That Fans Will Troll Jordan Poole Like They Do With Tyronn Lue And Steve Kerr: "He Is Going To Be The Butt Of This Joke Forever"

By Orlando Silva
lebron ad
NBA Media

When LeBron James And Anthony Davis Play Together, The Lakers Win Almost 70% Of Their Games

By Lee Tran
Danny Ainge: The Biography Of The Boston Celtics Legendary Champion And Executive Of The Year
NBA

Danny Ainge: The Biography of the Boston Celtics legendary Champion And Executive Of The Year

By Titan Frey
The Golden State Warriors Could Pay $513 Million In Luxury Tax If They Re-Sign Both Jordan Poole And Draymond Green
NBA Media

The Golden State Warriors Could Pay $513 Million In Luxury Tax If They Re-Sign Both Jordan Poole And Draymond Green

By Orlando Silva
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Declined To Include Cam Johnson In A Trade For Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Declined To Include Cam Johnson In A Trade For Kevin Durant

By Orlando Silva
Bryson Bishop Reflects On His Viral Moment Guarding And Trash-Talking Zion Williamson: "I Wasn't Doing It For Any Views Or The Cameras, I Was Just Trying To Hype Our Team Up."
NBA Media

Bryson Bishop Reflects On His Viral Moment Guarding And Trash-Talking Zion Williamson: "I Wasn't Doing It For Any Views Or The Cameras, I Was Just Trying To Hype Our Team Up."

By Orlando Silva
clippers myles turner
NBA Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Clippers Can Shock The Lakers And Land Myles Turner

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To The Stacked Boston Celtics Roster: They Have A Championship Team And It's Finally Time To Win The Title After 14 Years
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Stacked Boston Celtics Roster: They Have A Championship Team And It's Finally Time To Win The Title After 14 Years

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Garnett Calls Out Kevin Durant For Returning To Nets: "I’ve Never Seen A Situation Where A Guy Tells The Owner, A, B, And C Of It, And Then It Don’t Get Done, And The Guy Is, ‘Okay Cool, I’m Coming Back’."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Calls Out Kevin Durant For Returning To Nets: "I’ve Never Seen A Situation Where A Guy Tells The Owner, A, B, And C Of It, And Then It Don’t Get Done, And The Guy Is, ‘Okay Cool, I’m Coming Back’."

By Orlando Silva
Jared Dudley Hilariously Recalls When He Thought He'd Be Drafted By Lakers When They Selected Javaris Crittenton: "I Was Like 'Oh, I'm Going With Kobe!'"
NBA Media

Jared Dudley Hilariously Recalls When He Thought He'd Be Drafted By Lakers When They Selected Javaris Crittenton: "I Was Like 'Oh, I'm Going With Kobe!'"

By Orlando Silva
Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Calls Jordan Poole An 'Incredibly Mature Young Guy,' Says He's Ready To Move On From Incident With Draymond Green

By Nico Martinez
Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic Got In Shape After Reggie Miller Said He Was Too Heavy: "He Worked On His Body And He Took Off."
NBA Media

Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic Got In Shape After Reggie Miller Said He Was Too Heavy: "He Worked On His Body And He Took Off."

By Orlando Silva
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Media

'They Are Convinced Their Massive Offseason Swing Wasn't Just A Home Run, But A Grand Slam': Brian Windhorst Gets Real On The Timberwolves' Confidence Level Following Rudy Gobert Trade

By Nico Martinez
Richard Jefferson Explains Why He Said Victor Wembenyama Would Be Picked Over LeBron James If They Were In The Same Draft Class: "Where Did Michael Jordan Go? Michael Jordan Went Three, Why?... The NBA Will Always Go With The Size."
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Explains Why He Said Victor Wembanyama Would Be Picked Over LeBron James If They Were In The Same Draft Class: "Where Did Michael Jordan Go? Michael Jordan Went Three, Why?... The NBA Will Always Go With The Size."

By Aikansh Chaudhary