Watch: Steve Nash Gets Ejected After Second Technical Foul Following His Complaints About A No Call On Giannis Antetokounmpo

There are times in the league when we see coaches get angry at the officials and receive technical fouls. Obviously, if a coach gets two technical fouls, they get ejected, and it seems as though that's what happened today.

A recent video showed coach Steve Nash being livid at the officials after a no-call and getting a second technical foul, leading to an ejection. Some Nets players had to hold Steve Nash back, and it's good to see that this situation didn't end up getting out of hand.

Though Giannis Antetokounmpo may have committed a foul on this play, the technical was definitely warranted based on the aggression towards the official. With that being said, sometimes coaches have to call out the officials and try to turn things in their favor. Obviously, it didn't work out for Steve Nash this time.

The Brooklyn Nets Have Struggled To Start The Season

Though the Brooklyn Nets were widely expected to be a dangerous team in the Eastern Conference, they have struggled thus far this season, going 1-3. There's no doubt that something needs to change for the franchise. Some believe that the Brooklyn Nets should fire Steve Nash, and Stephen Jackson notably ripped into Nash's coaching job during the 2021-22 season ahead of this year.

"Anybody who watched the game last year knew that Steve Nash did a terrible job. KD just said it to the world but every basketball player was watching that like why aren't you playing someone? Why do you wait to this? Everybody was doing that. Steve did not do a good job, that's my brother, but he did not do a good job." 

Though Steve Nash has struggled during his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets, some of the problems are out of his control. Nash has had to deal with a lot of locker room instability and a trade request from Kevin Durant during the summer as well. This year will be a more accurate reflection of Steve Nash's coaching, as he has stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all healthy and ready to hoop.

The Brooklyn Nets do need to find a way to turn things around, though, if they are to become a contender in the Eastern Conference and potentially make the Finals. Hopefully, they find a way to make all the talent on their team work together, and we'll see how they fare going forward this year.

