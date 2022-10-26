When Kobe Bryant Made One Of The Most Inspirational Speeches Ever: ''That's Mamba Mentality''

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant might have been one of the most influential players the league has ever seen. While the NBA has had 100s of superstars, only some successfully create a massive impact on the league and its future players. Michael Jordan was one of the biggest examples, and the one to follow him on this path was Kobe Bryant.

Basing his game off of MJ, Kobe was the second coming of the GOAT. Be it his fadeaways, his incredible dunks, to his locking down defenders, Kobe did it all. This even led him to become one of the most accomplished players in NBA history, as he ended up with 5 NBA championships, 2 NBA Finals MVPs, and an MVP trophy to show for it.

When Kobe Bryant Explained What Mamba Mentality Really Means

Kobe is perhaps one of the biggest inspirations for many modern players. Be it Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum or Suns' Devin Booker, many young stars look up to the Hall of Famer.

While these players take inspiration from Kobe for their game, they also get inspired by Kobe's mantra of 'Mamba mentality. Kobe actually explained in a clip what his mantra actually means and why people should strive towards the same.

"The most important thing is that you become the best version of yourself. That is the key. Get better every single day. Are you better today than yesterday? If the answer is yes, you are on the right track. That's the Mamba mentality. Get better every single day."

Kobe certainly stood by this mantra, and this worked out pretty well for him. Be it him putting in the work at 4 in the morning to improve his game or else, the relentless mentality that drove him to become one of the best players of his generation.

Given his insane progress in the NBA, it is pretty easy to see why so many current players carry on with the 'Mamba mentality and idolize Kobe. He might have left the world, but he is immortalized by the values he stood for.