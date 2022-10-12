Skip to main content

When LeBron James And Anthony Davis Play Together, The Lakers Win Almost 70% Of Their Games

Though the Los Angeles Lakers had a poor 2021-22 season, there's no doubt that the team still has a lot of talent on the roster going into this season. They are most notably headlined by superstars LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.

During this upcoming season, the Los Angeles Lakers will try to get back to the playoffs and potentially make a deep run. The key for them will definitely be staying healthy, as when LeBron James and Anthony Davis play together, the Lakers are a formidable team. Statistic page StatMuse revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers have a 75-33 record when James and Davis play together in the regular season, and an 18-8 record when they play together in the playoffs. Overall, that becomes a 93-41 record, which means that the Los Angeles Lakers win 69.4% (almost 70%) of their games when LeBron James and Anthony Davis both play.

Hopefully, we do see the Los Angeles Lakers superstars manage to play together for an extended period of time. Sometimes, injuries are unavoidable, but things should be fine for the Los Angeles Lakers if LeBron James and Anthony Davis play a majority of their games.

The Los Angeles Lakers Will Need Anthony Davis To Take Over

There is no doubt that Anthony Davis will be very important to the Los Angeles Lakers next season. As LeBron James continues to get older, it will be up to him to carry the load on both ends of the floor. In fact, it was previously reported that both coach Darvin Ham and LeBron James agreed that the offense should run through Anthony Davis.

"Furthermore, the first-year head coach said one wrinkle he will implement and stick with is having the offense run through Anthony Davis, and James concurred, sources said. The team has been encouraged with Davis’ offseason progression and believe he’ll be in optimum shape to avoid serious injuries and carry a heavier load." (h/t Chris Haynes - Yahoo Sports)

It is quite likely that LeBron James will still have a productive season with the Los Angeles Lakers next year. However, it is clear that the elder superstar is willing to hand over the keys to the franchise to Anthony Davis.

The Los Angeles Lakers clearly have the talent to get to the playoffs. However, a lot will depend on Anthony Davis being available and healthy. Hopefully, the big man is up for the challenge, and we'll see how he does next season.

