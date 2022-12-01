Skip to main content

Zion Williamson Explains How He Deals With The Pressure Of Being In The NBA

After the departure of Anthony Davis from the team, the New Orleans Pelicans bet their future on Zion Williamson. NOLA drafted Williamson using the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. But due to injury issues, the fans didn't really get to see a lot of Zion for a couple of years.

Zion Williamson is finally fit and has been dominating the league in the 2022-23 NBA season. So much so that NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins labeled Zion as the most dominant player in the league right now after Giannis Antetokounmpo.

For what it's worth, Williamson is certainly proving his worth this season. In the first 100 games of his career, Zion has accumulated the most points by an NBA player after Michael Jordan since 1984.

Zion Williamson Has Found A Perfect Way To Deal With Pressure

Being a formal number one overall pick, the expectations from Zion Williamson are sky-high. If he fails to become one of the best players to ever play in the history of the NBA, many will consider him a bust.

Evidently, it means he has a lot of pressure on himself to turn out to be an elite player. Following the New Orleans Pelicans' recent victory over the Toronto Raptors, Zion revealed how he has dealt with pressure from a young age.

(Starts at 1:22)

“When I first came to my parents that I want to go to the league, instead of saying ‘oh, it’s gonna be like fun, this that’ they gave me the real side of it like ‘this what’s gonna come with it. You gonna face these challenges, this adversity’. So you know, from a young age I knew all that so I’ve been having fun since I was like 6 with it.”

Now, that's one way to deal with the pressure. Instead of thinking a lot about it, Zion just tries to have fun while playing basketball. So far, this mantra has been working well for the Pelicans star this season. His team is currently third in the Western Conference with an amazing record of 13-8.

