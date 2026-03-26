Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Why He Returned LeBron James’ Jersey To Him

Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn’t do normal, and this story with LeBron James fits that perfectly. When LeBron arrived in Los Angeles, he reached out in a way most athletes do. He sent Zlatan a Lakers jersey as a gesture of respect, a simple welcome to the city where both were now global faces of their sports.

Zlatan didn’t keep it. He sent it back. Not quietly either. He signed it and returned it, and later explained exactly why on Neuspjeh Prvaka TV show:

“LeBron had number 23, and they call him ‘The Chosen One.’ He sends me his jersey, and I’m like, if you want to give me respect, come personally, that’s first. Second: Who are you to call yourself ‘The Chosen One?’ I say I am ‘The Chosen One’. So I signed it and sent it back to him.”

That’s not just confidence. That’s Zlatan.

If you’ve followed his career, none of this feels surprising. He has always spoken like this, always carried himself as if he belongs at the top of everything he touches. When he arrived in Los Angeles to play for the LA Galaxy, he even posted that the city now had ‘a God and a King,’ referring to himself and LeBron in the same breath.

So when LeBron sent that jersey, Zlatan didn’t see it as a simple exchange. He saw it differently.

To him, respect is personal. Face-to-face. Not something sent through a package. And beyond that, there was the nickname. ‘The Chosen One’ is part of LeBron’s identity, something he’s carried since high school. Zlatan challenged that directly, not because he doesn’t respect LeBron’s greatness, but because he sees himself in the same light.

Or even above it.

It’s like two superstars walking into the same room and refusing to step back. Neither one built their career by being quiet.

Still, the reaction to this moment was split. A lot of fans saw it as disrespect. Returning a jersey, especially one sent as a sign of goodwill, isn’t something you see often. But others understood it immediately.

This is how Zlatan operates.

He built his career on belief, on self-confidence that borders on arrogance but never crosses into doubt. From playing across Europe’s biggest leagues to dominating in different systems, he carried the same mindset everywhere. You don’t reach that level by thinking small.

At the same time, it’s hard to put Zlatan and LeBron in the exact same category when you look at their careers side by side. LeBron has championships, Finals MVPs, and a legacy that places him firmly in the greatest of all time conversation.

Zlatan had an incredible career, scoring over 400 goals and winning titles across multiple leagues, but he never reached the very top tier globally alongside players like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

And yet, that’s not the point here.

Zlatan never measured himself against others in a traditional way. He created his own standard. That’s why the jersey came back signed, not accepted.

Because for him, respect isn’t given quietly. It’s asserted.

And in that moment, instead of receiving LeBron’s gesture, he responded with one of his own.