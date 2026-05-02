Michael Porter Jr. Hilariously Trolls Former Teammate Peyton Watson Amid Peak Trade Rumors

Former Nuggets swingman Michael Porter Jr. says he’s moved on from his trade out of Denver, but that doesn’t mean he won’t seize an opportunity for payback in light of their recent downfall.

In the aftermath of the Nuggets’ first-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 2023 NBA champ has been taking cheap shots at his former team. In his latest social media comments, he took aim at young forward Peyton Watson, who has been involved in trade rumors ever since the Nuggets’ defeat.

“See you in Brooklyn soon man,” wrote MPJ on Instagram, in reply to Watson.

Michael Porter Jr to Peyton Watson: “See you in Brooklyn soon man.” (h/t @Fullcourtpass) pic.twitter.com/ZG19jIk1bF — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 3, 2026

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what Michael means with those words. Clearly, he’s hinting at the Nuggets trading Watson, just like they traded him when they failed in last year’s playoffs. According to Porter Jr. himself, the only reason he’s not still in Denver is his performance in the Semifinals against the Thunder. He averaged just 7.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game in the series, but blames a shoulder injury for holding him back and limiting his effectiveness.

Nevertheless, the Nuggets traded him anyway in a deal centered around Cam Johnson and an unprotected first-round pick. MPJ has held a grudge ever since, to the point where he was actively rooting for them to lose. Now that they are out of the playoffs (in the first round at that), he feels somewhat validated in his claims that the Nuggets made a huge mistake.

As for what happens next in Denver, MPJ may not be too far off with his viral prediction. Changes will be coming after another disappointing season, and Peyton Watson is among the leading candidates to be traded. The 6’8″ forward averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game on 49.1% shooting and 41.1% shooting from three this season, but he was absent in the playoffs after suffering a right hamstring strain.

Now, he’s expected to be among the sweeping changes coming to the organization. Unlike Porter Jr., however, Watson will be a free agent, meaning he’ll have much more control over his next destination. It remains to be seen which contract he’ll be after or whether Brooklyn is his preferred landing spot, but the Nets are in a strong position to sign him.

With plenty of cap space this summer, the Nets will be after just about every high-profile free agent, including Watson. At 23, he’s young enough to fit their timeline and addresses a positional need as a two-way wing player. Plus, alongside his former teammate Michael Porter Jr., Watson could have a lot of success in Brooklyn.

For now, though, it’s all just a waiting game for the 2023 NBA champion. As he enters his first unrestricted free agency, he’ll have the power to choose his own path for the future. While joining the Nets may not be what he expected at the start, it may end up being his best option available this summer.