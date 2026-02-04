Denver Nuggets Suffer Major Blow After Peyton Watson Goes Down vs. Knicks

Peyton Watson exited the game with an apparent hamstring injury, creating concern for the Nuggets moving forward.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Feb 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) controls the ball in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets have been ravaged with injuries all season long, and they just received another blow in Wednesday’s game against the Knicks. In the 134-127 double overtime loss, the Nuggets lost one of their featured role-players, marking yet another setback in what has been a challenging season.

This time, it was Peyton Watson who went down after 33 minutes of playing time in New York. In a clip that has surfaced online, you can see the moment of occurrence as Watson tweaked his hamstring while running on a play. He went to the locker room right away and did not return, finishing with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block on 30.8% shooting and 16.7% shooting from three.

Watson’s exit came on top of various other injuries for Denver, including Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Cam Johnson (knee), who both missed tonight’s game. Christian Braun after recovering from an ankle sprain. Of course, that’s not to mention the stretch earlier this season, when the Nuggets were down four out of five starters (including Nikola Jokic) for several weeks.

While the Nuggets are still relatively healthy, the loss of Watson could be huge for them as they fight to stay within the top three in the West. Tonight’s loss marks their third straight, and now there’s just a half-game gap between their current position and the fourth-place Houston Rockets.

With a stacked roster that has plenty of depth and star power, it’s truly a “next man up” mentality for the Nuggets. They will need others to step up and provide that spark on the wing, but there is no denying that the road just got tougher.

If Peyton is out for an extended period, it’ll leave the Nuggets more vulnerable in the frontcourt and notably thinner in the rotation. In 48 games this season, he’s been huge in his role for the club with averages of 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 50.1% shooting and 42.5% shooting from three.

Only time will tell how this injury will impact Denver’s season, but the margin for error is dangerously slim in the West. An injury like this is all it takes to drag a team down several spots in the standings, but there is hope the Nuggets can stay afloat. With Nikola Jokic healthy and available, the recipe for victory remains intact, but it will take a coordinated and focused effort to maintain this current winning pace.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images “It Took Us Some Time… We Weren’t Good”: Luka Doncic Reflects On Building ‘Best Chemistry’ With Kyrie Irving
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like