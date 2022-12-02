Lakers Insider Reveals Team Is Currently Considering 3 Different Paths On The Trade Market

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that hasn't had the best beginning to the season, but they are certainly figuring some things out. They have won six of their last eight games, and it definitely seems as though the team has shaken off their slow start and is ready to compete to get back to the playoffs.

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers could potentially become a better team if they were to make a trade. The most recent update on the Lakers' mindset regarding a trade came from insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic, who claimed that the team is currently considering three different options on the trade market.

The Lakers’ updated timeline on beginning to explore trade options is Dec. 15, and they are weighing three different paths, multiple team sources told The Athletic. Here’s what you need to know: Path 1 is to trade Russell Westbrook, plus a pick or two, for a star or multiplayer haul. Path 2 is to trade some combination of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and picks (one first-round and/or multiple second-round picks) for role players who better address needs and upgrade the rotation. Path 3 would be two separate deals: one with Westbrook plus one first-round pick, another using a Beverley-Nunn-pick package. The Lakers are leaning toward option No. 2 or 3 at this point, the team sources said. That would entail making a smaller move to marginally upgrade the roster while retaining the possibility of following up with a larger Westbrook deal later in the season.

Obviously, a lot of fans have been clamoring for the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade, and we'll see which of these paths the Los Angeles Lakers take in the future. A lot of people would obviously like for the team to get a star like Kyrie Irving, but adding depth in a smaller deal could be a solid option as well.

The Los Angeles Lakers Have Been Linked With Derrick Rose

The Los Angeles Lakers have definitely been in touch with other teams about their players, and it is clear that the front office will consider every option available. Previously, it was revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers have had a longstanding interest in New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose.

The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in trading for a $43 million All-Star and former MVP. Heavy.com senior insider Sean Deveney spoke to an Eastern Conference executive who stated the Lakers “have always had interest” in New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose, who is available in trade talks. “He is always going to be the good soldier and he might not even want out of New York just because he and Thibs are so tight,” the exec told Deveney. “But he’s going to want to play at some point and he is going to want a chance to win. The Lakers have always had interest, but there is no way to make that deal work now with the contracts they have.”

There is no question that Derrick Rose could help the Los Angeles Lakers. Though the executive mentions that the Lakers have no way to make a deal work, it is in fact possible by moving Patrick Beverley, as his contract is similar to Rose's.

It remains to be seen what sort of moves the Los Angeles Lakers will make in the future. It is clear though, that the team is willing to do whatever it takes to make the team better, and we'll see what happens ahead of the trade deadline.

