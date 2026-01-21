Kyle Kuzma Could Return To Los Angeles As Multiple Trade Targets Emerge For Clippers

As the NBA trade deadline nears, the Los Angeles Clippers are feeling increasing pressure to make a move and capitalize on their newfound momentum. With Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, the Clippers already have their core foundation, but it’s clear through their first 43 games that they still need more support from others before they can become a respectable title contender.

In a report by Tomer Azarly, four names were linked to Steve Ballmer’s squad ahead of February’s deadline: Kyle Kuzma, Collin Sexton, Anfernee Simons, and Coby White. These players all fill a scoring need for a Clippers team currently ranked 28th in points per game at 112.3. Plus, with the oldest player of these targets being just 30 years old (Kuzma), it adds youth to one of the oldest rosters in the NBA.

At 19-24, the Clippers are currently just 10th in the West, but that’s much better than where they were a few weeks ago. At one point, they had one of the worst records in the league, and the toxic state of the locker room forced them to part ways with Chris Paul. But with some recent wins building upward momentum, the Clippers can still make a run for the top six if they can bring in someone to take the scoring load off their main ball handlers.

As an isolation scoring threat with championship experience, Kyle Kuzma can do that and more for the Clippers. The 6’8″ forward, while streaky, is a versatile hooper who can provide a spark off the bench, and he’s recently been made available by the Bucks. Plus, as a former Laker in 2020, he brings championship experience in familiar territory. Ultimately, a package of Derrick Jones Jr. and Nic Batum would work financially, but it might take a second-round pick to acquire Kuzma, who is averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 50.0% shooting from the field and 32.7% shooting from three.

Collin Sexton could be a safer alternative for Los Angeles, especially if they only have to give up Bogdan Bogdanovic in the deal, who has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. With averages of 14.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 48.9% shooting and 37.4% shooting from three, Sexton has the kind of offensive punch that could stabilize the bench unit, or during stretches during the season when Harden or Leonard inevitably miss games.

Anfernee Simons has arguably the biggest upside of any young player here. He was a foundational centerpiece in Portland, and he’s developed his game even further under the influence of a proper championship culture. The Celtics won’t part with him easily, but they might be convinced if someone like John Collins is on the table (along with draft capital). While Simons is still unproven in the NBA, he has shown his worth as a shooter, with career averages of 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game, on 44.0% shooting and 40.2% from three-point range.

Finally, there’s Coby White. The Bulls have been stuck in limbo for years now, and trading Coby is the first step to a new beginning. Fortunately for the Clippers, with a $12.8 million salary, he’s arguably the most attainable right now. They could swap with Derrick Jones Jr. or a package with Batum and Jordan Miller for a sparky volume scorer who brings a fiery competitive edge to the backcourt.

Whatever the Clippers decide, they must act with haste to capitalize on their closing title window. As one of the oldest and slowest teams in basketball, they risk getting left behind if they don’t start making moves to even the odds. Until then, they must keep fighting to keep the season alive and ensure they have a chance for the playoffs in April.