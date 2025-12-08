Hypothetical Lakers-Clippers Deal That NBA Fans Would Like To See

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off an impressive 112-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night. Having improved to 17-6, the Lakers have managed to prevent a losing streak by securing a crucial road win.

The Purple and Gold, currently second in the Western Conference standings, appear to be one of the most competitive teams in the league. As one of the most efficient shooting teams from the field (50.7%), it is understandable how the team has been so successful early on. However, despite their impressive offensive rating, the Lakers remain a relatively underwhelming defensive unit.

L.A.’s defensive shortcomings can be attributed to several reasons, beginning with its relative lack of solid defenders in the rotation. In Marcus Smart‘s absence, these issues have become even more apparent, as the Lakers post a defensive rating of 116.2 (20th in the NBA).

Given the team’s title aspirations, having a reliable defensive rotation in place is tantamount to success. With this in mind, we explore a trade idea with the Los Angeles Clippers that could help the Lakers make the necessary roster upgrades.

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2032 second-round pick

Why Do The Clippers Do This Deal?

For the Clippers, doing such a deal would effectively imply parting with two of their most reliable players in an effort to begin a rebuild. Although losing Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr. may damage their defensive integrity and roster depth, they could see some merit in acquiring Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and a future second-round pick.

Jarred Vanderbilt finds himself on the verge of falling out of the Lakers’ rotation. While this could be due to his limited impact on the offensive front, given that he is averaging only 4.6 points this season, Redick has stated otherwise.

Considering that he doesn’t have a place in the rotation, Vanderbilt may see merit in being moved. On this note, joining the Lakers’ cross-town rivals could be beneficial.

Despite his poor offensive output, Vanderbilt is a versatile defensive presence. By utilizing his length and athleticism, he has demonstrated his ability to guard multiple positions. When also considering his averages of 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game, he could be a solid contributor for the Clippers.

L.A. may benefit more from adding a young player with scoring upside, such as Dalton Knecht. Much like Vanderbilt, Knecht also finds himself playing in a limited role. While this could be attributed to his poor performances, with averages of 6.5 points and 1.9 rebounds on 46.5% shooting from the field and 35.1% from three-point range, it could also be a result of his current environment.

Having displayed the potential to be an explosive scorer and a perimeter threat, the Clippers may see value in cultivating his talent as part of their rebuilding plans.

How Does This Trade Help The Lakers?

This trade answers two of the Lakers’ biggest concerns at the moment. With the addition of Dunn and Jones Jr., the Purple and Gold essentially start addressing their issues with defense as well as their inherent roster depth.

Dunn has positioned himself as one of the best point–of-attack defenders in the NBA. With elite defensive instincts that enable him to play without committing fouls (averaging only 2.0 per game this season), he could be a key addition to the team.

The 31-year-old may not be a young player, but he has upside. With averages of 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game on 48.3% shooting from the field and 34.5% from three-point range this season, the Lakers may greatly benefit from acquiring him.

Along with Dunn, the Purple and Gold would also be adding Derrick Jones Jr. As a seasoned veteran, he brings a lot of value to the team. From his elite athletic ability, enabling him to be a lob threat, to his reliable perimeter shooting and defensive presence, he is the quintessential role player.

With averages of 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game, while shooting 53.3% from the field and 34.8% from three-point range this season, Jones could be a vital addition to the rotation. Given how dire the Lakers’ need for bench production is, bringing over a player like Jones could truly help transform their second unit.

The Lakers Need To Address Their Depth Issues

Although the Purple and Gold comfortably position themselves as a playoff team this season, the flaws in the roster have been apparent.

While issues such as perimeter shooting can be overlooked to some extent, their reliance on their starting lineup is concerning.

The Lakers recently suffered a 126-105 loss to the Boston Celtics. Though such a performance wouldn’t typically raise an alarm, since the team was without its superstars, it is specifically because of how they performed under these circumstances that the team should be worried.

Given that the team’s bench averages approximately 24.8 points per game, with players such as Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart shouldering the burden of contributing on both ends of the floor, the team needs to make some drastic upgrades if it intends to contend for the title.