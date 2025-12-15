NBA Insider Reveals Lakers’ Trade Preference And The Problem They Face In The Market

The Lakers have a problem on their hands as they look to improve their roster.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka before Game 2 of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka before Game 2 of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers currently boast an impressive 18-7 record, but there remains one big cause for concern with this team: defense. The Lakers have struggled on that end of the floor, and NBA insider Marc Stein reports that while they would like to bring in a 3-and-D wing, there is just one problem.

“League sources say that the Lakers would naturally like to be in the 3-and-D market this Trade Season, but it’s a very limited market at this juncture, essentially headlined by Sacramento’s Keon Ellis despite the fact that Ellis is playing seven fewer minutes per game this season under Kings coach Doug Christie than he did last season.

“We mentioned the other day that the Pelicans would insist on a significant haul to part with Herb Jones. It’s a price point is presumed to be beyond the Lakers’ current trade means.

“Generally speaking, though, my read on the Lakers’ preferences is that they would like to target players in the same age range as stars Luka Doncic (26) and Austin Reaves (27) as they continue building out the roster around them as opposed to surrendering prime trade assets for thirtysomethings. It’s an approach they leaned on in the offseason when the Lakers split their midlevel exception on Deandre Ayton (27) and Jake LaRavia (24).”

So, it’s not just that the Lakers would like to bring in a player with that skillset, but they’d also seem to want said player to be around about the same age as Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Those kinds of players don’t usually become available for trade, as they are so valuable.

Keon Ellis and Herb Jones are two names Stein brings up here, and the former would be far easier to acquire than the latter.

Ellis is averaging 5.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game for the Sacramento Kings in 2025-26 while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. As Stein mentioned, the 25-year-old’s role has reduced this season, going from 24.4 minutes per game in 2024-25 to 17.0 now. Ellis isn’t gonna cost a team nearly as much as he did at this point a year ago.

As for Jones, he is averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2025-26 while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. The 27-year-old isn’t shooting the ball well this season, but remains a phenomenal defender.

The Pelicans have reportedly shown a willingness to listen to offers for Jones, but they would want multiple first-round picks in return. The Lakers only have one tradeable first-round pick at the moment, so they would be out of the equation.

Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins is another player the Lakers have been linked to, but you do wonder if the age might be a problem. Wiggins is 30 years old, while Doncic is 26 and Reaves is 27. If it isn’t, he would be a good addition.

Wiggins is averaging 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game for the Heat in 2025-26 while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. He is someone with championship experience as well, as he was part of that Golden State Warriors team that won it all in 2022.

Only time will tell what direction the Lakers end up going in. If they don’t make a move before the trade deadline, you wouldn’t fancy their chances of going on a deep playoff run.

Gautam Varier
