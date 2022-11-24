NBA Front Offices Believe Pistons Will Make Bojan Bogdanovic Available In Trades

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bojan Bogdanovic is one of the best spot-up shooters in the league, and he can create his own shot at times when necessary. This season, Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 20.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 2.4 APG for the Detroit Pistons.

The Detroit Pistons are notably a rebuilding team, and it seems as though there is a chance they will move Bojan Bogdanovic prior to this year's trade deadline. A recent report from Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports revealed that front offices around the NBA believe that Bojan Bogdanovic will be made available in trade talks prior to the trade deadline.

In Detroit, the severity of Cade Cunningham’s shin injury has the Pistons’ lynchpin considering season-ending surgery, leaving opposing front offices positing that veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic will indeed become available before February’s buzzer. The Suns and Lakers were two teams engaged with Utah about Bogdanovic trades this summer.

There is no doubt that a lot of teams will be interested in acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic. On top of the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers, Bojan Bogdanovic was also previously linked to the New Orleans Pelicans and the Toronto Raptors. If he were to be made available for trade again, then it's likely that a number of teams will call the Detroit Pistons about him.

The Los Angeles Lakers Could Have Had Bojan Bogdanovic

The Los Angeles Lakers already had an opportunity to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic. According to NBA insider Tony Jones, the Los Angeles Lakers could have gotten him along with Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, and a first-round pick in exchange for Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks.

There is no doubt that this might become a missed opportunity for the Los Angeles Lakers down the line. However, they are clearly waiting on the right player to move their first-round picks, and role players don't necessarily move the needle for the team in terms of winning a championship.

With that being said, there is a chance that the Los Angeles Lakes will get desperate and move those first-round picks for Bojan Bogdanovic or similar-level role players in the future. Their priority should obviously be to win now while Anthony Davis and LeBron James are still playing at a high level, and we'll see what happens in the future.

