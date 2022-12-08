Skip to main content

NBA Rumors: Lakers, Bucks And Heat Reportedly Interested In Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish is making the rounds around the NBA community in recent times, as the New York Knicks player has been linked with a move away from the team. Just like other players on the roster, he's been out of the rotation for, and now the front office is reportedly trying to move him. 

Reddish has stated he never asked for a trade, but he's not part of the Knicks' plans this season, and many teams could take advantage of that. In the past, he was linked with the Los Angeles Lakers, but now more teams could fight to acquire Reddish's services. 

After leaving the Atlanta Hawks in a trade that only a few people on the Knicks wanted, Reddish has been trying to prove his value, and many teams around the league except the Knicks have realized that. 

Now, the player is on the radar of many teams, and he could leave Madison Square Garden soon for the right offer. According to Ian Begley of SNY, three big teams are among the franchises interested in Reddish. 

There was a report from the New York Daily News on Wednesday that stated Reddish and his representatives were working with the Knicks on a trade. Reddish said he wasn’t aware of that development and hadn’t requested a trade. Regardless, several teams have expressed interest in trading for Reddish since the Knicks acquired him in January 2022. The Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams who reached out to New York in that span.

It's not like Reddish will be the No. 1 option on any of these teams, but the things he brings to the table can help each of them lift their level. The Lakers have been interested in him for a while and it looks like they could make some moves to bring the forward to Crypto.com Arena. 

The Bucks could be a good landing spot for him too, just like the Heat. Time will tell how this situation develops, but it's clear that Cam won't miss suitors. 

