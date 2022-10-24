NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook

As long as the Los Angeles Lakers keep playing at a terrible level, trade rumors surrounding Russell Westbrook will keep coming. The point guard was considered a scapegoat after his first season with the team, but now, the situation has gotten out of hand, and nobody knows what will happen with Russ and the Lakers.

Meanwhile, rumors keep coming, and we keep learning details about the Lakers' real intentions behind a potential Westbrook trade. So far, nothing has happened regarding Westbrook, but the Lakers need to make a decision on this situation before it's too late to save their season.

In the middle of this, the Lakers have been studying the market to see what they can get in return for Westbrook, and they have reportedly found some interesting options.

Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have identified four players to improve their roster. First, he talked about the Indiana Pacers duo of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, who were linked with a move to Crypto.com Arena during the offseason.

The Lakers and Pacers extensively discussed a potential deal sending Myles Turner and Buddy Hield to L.A. during the offseason, as The Athletic reported in early October, but no deal formed ahead of training camp. The Lakers and Pacers discussed several packages, but Indiana’s demand for both of the Lakers’ first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 prevented a deal from coming to fruition. Turner suffered an ankle sprain during warmups before the Pacers’ season opener last Wednesday but is expected to return soon.

Moreover, he talks about Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets and Josh Richardson of the San Antonio Spurs.

Charlotte’s Terry Rozier emerged as a trade target for the Lakers in the offseason and their interest in him remains high, multiple sources tell The Athletic. The Lakers and Hornets held discussions about a possible three- or four-team trade during the summer, and hold him in high regard among their possible trade possibilities, but the dynamic Hornets guard’s availability will be entirely predicated on the franchise’s direction for the future and its play as the season goes on. Despite LaMelo Ball being sidelined with a Grade 2 ankle sprain and Rozier recently suffering his own sprained ankle, the Hornets and coach Steve Clifford are off to a 2-1 start in the Eastern Conference. The Lakers have also held preliminary discussions with the Spurs in recent weeks, sources said, showing interest in three-and-D wing Josh Richardson. The 6-foot-5 Richardson has averaged nearly 13 points to start the season, shooting 47.1 percent on 5.67 three-point attempts per game. So expect the Lakers to continue to keep tabs with the Spurs, Hornets and Pacers as a potential trade partner as the season wears on.

Things could get really interesting for the Lakers if they land any of these players. Of course, adding the Pacers duo would be seen with better eyes, but a player like Rozier or Richardson could also benefit this team. The Lakers are lacking shooting, and it's time for the front office to make a move and show how serious they are about winning this year.

They are a poor team when it comes to the offense, and it's about time they add the best pieces to become a real threat to the rest of the Western Conference.