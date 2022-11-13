Skip to main content

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Are Interested In Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a lot of turmoil, even though things seem to be getting back on track. Having parted ways with Head Coach Steve Nash, the Nets have appointed Jacque Vaughn as their new man in charge, and that has already paid dividends for them. The Nets are on track to bring Kyrie Irving back soon, and in the meantime, have been winning games and are almost back to having the same number of wins and losses. 

The team is functioning at a high level in large part thanks to the brilliance of Kevin Durant. After KD requested a trade in the summer, many questioned whether he would still be able to operate at a high level, but his performances have put an end to that. The former MVP has been scoring efficiently and leading his team to wins, especially in their recent games this season. However, if things start getting bad once again, the rumors of him leaving will start once again as well. 

The Philadelphia 76ers Will Reportedly Continue To Ask About Kevin Durant

There is not a team in the NBA that wouldn't want Kevin Durant on their roster. And the Philadelphia 76ers, who have struggled despite being expected to contend for the championship, is not giving up on the idea of landing the superstar. And as reported by Heavy.com's Sean Deveney, the understanding is that they will continue to try and find a way to bring Durant to Philly. 

“There is no doubt the Sixers have asked on Durant, they did in the summer, and will keep asking about him,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “But the Nets are going to be a little put off by them already because of the Ben Simmons thing because they feel like they were set up to give away James Harden all along. So the Sixers burned them once, do the Nets want to go back and say, OK, sure, we’ll do a KD deal, too.”

The assets it would take to bring Durant to the Sixers would be massive, and that's if the star himself is okay with going there. A deal is improbable, to say the least, but stranger things have occurred in the past. Ultimately, the Sixers have possibly realized that they still don't have quite enough to win a championship, in which case a big swing to win now might make sense for the franchise. 

