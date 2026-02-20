Russell Westbrook’s Wife Receives Death Threat From Angry Fan After Her Husband’s 5-Point Game

Nina Westbrook shares a disturbing death threat she received after Russell Westbrook’s recent game.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The NBA is a ruthless scene for even the greatest NBA legends. Nobody knows that better than Russell Westbrook, who has spent the second-half of his career hearing endless noise from the critics. Amid a rough season in Sacramento, the haters are out in force, and Westbrook’s wife, Nina, exposed the full extent of their fury. In a revealing post on X, she warned fans about the impact of betting culture and how it has normalized toxic behavior online.

“The negative effects of sports betting,” Westbrook said, “Brings out the worst in ppl smh.”

The screenshot features an email she received from a random fan, where they go off on her husband (Russell Westbrook) for essentially ruining his parlary. Besides including expletives, it finished with a death threat that left no room for interpretation.

“F*** You, wrote the fan. “Your piece of f***in sh*t husband sucks [so] f***n bad, can’t even get 1o points is pathetic. I hope you both die in a car crash, dumb b*tch.”

Nina is a former college basketball player and licensed marriage and family therapist who has been married to Russ for nearly 11 years. She’s been there for some of the best moments of his basketball career, but she’s also had to endure some of the worst, including his current tenure with the Kings.

Last night, in a blowout loss to the Magic, Westbrook scored just five points, along with zero rebounds, one assist, one steal, and zero blocks on 25.0% shooting and 16.7% shooting from three. It was one of his worst games of the season and a low point for the Kings, who are down to 15th in the West at 12-45 with 15 straight losses.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that Westbrook and his family have been forced to deal with scrutiny. During his tenure with the Lakers, things got so bad that Nina was routinely receiving death threats until her husband was finally traded. While things have somewhat calmed down in his reduced role, the rise of sports betting certainly hasn’t helped lower the temperature.

At 37 years old, it’s unknown how much longer Russ will play, but he’ll be a free agent this summer once his $3.6 million contract expires. On his third team in three seasons, it’s anyone’s guess what the future has in store, but retirement isn’t off the table at this stage of his career. Every bad game brings threats of violence against his family, and there’s a point where it just becomes unbearable.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Jan 22, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images Charlotte Citizens Criticize LaMelo Ball’s Reckless Driving And Share Their Road Horror Stories After Uptown Accident
Next Article Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) talks with forward Domantas Sabonis (left) and guard Zach LaVine (8) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images Kings Face Tanking Allegations After Announcing Their Third Season-Ending Surgery Since The All-Star Break
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like