Kings Face Tanking Allegations After Announcing Their Third Season-Ending Surgery Since The All-Star Break

The Sacramento Kings are going to look nearly unrecognizable coming out of the All-Star break. In the latest update out of Northern California, NBA insider Chris Haynes confirmed that forward De’Andre Hunter will undergo eye surgery, effectively ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Despite being limited to just two games for the Kings, Hunter was having a strong season with averages of 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 41.5% shooting from the field and 30.5% shooting from three. His absence leaves the Kings especially vulnerable on the wing, but that may be precisely the point.

As fans were quick to point out, Hunter is now the third Kings player since the All-Star break to undergo season ending surgery. He joins Domantas Sabonis (knee) and Zach LaVine (finger) on the sidelines, meaning the Kings will (conveniently) be without their three best players for the final chunk of the season.

While there’s no way to prove it, fans are certain that this is just a tanking strategy for the Kings. After trading De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, they don’t have a true franchise superstar, and that’s why they are so desperate for a high lottery pick. In a draft with prospects such as Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer, winning the lottery can change their fortune, but at what cost are they willing to make it happen?

“Adam Silver gotta investigate these guys for tanking,” one fan wrote in response.

Teams have been getting bold with the tanking this season, with common methods being to withhold healthy players from game action. It’s gotten so bad that the NBA was forced to fine two teams (Pacers and Jazz) for violating the player participation policy. This seems to be another attempt at throwing the season, and fans want to see major penalties.

“Eye surgery? Really? Give their second round picks to the Bulls, this is entirely unethical,” wrote one fan.

By all accounts, the Kings were hoping to compete for the playoffs this season with a team full of veterans on a win-now timeline. But once the losses started piling up, they flipped the switch right away. Now, after losing 15 straight games, they have a firm “lead” for the NBA’s worst record.

“Sabonis, LaVine, and now Hunter, all done for the year,” wrote one fan. “Sacramento went from playoff push to tank commander mode in like a week, man, nobody even saw it coming.”

Sitting their best players should help the Kings maintain their lottery odds, but it’s a risky game to play right now with the league cracking down on these schemes. As Adam Silver warns about upcoming anti-tanking measures, he could make an example out of the Kings, just like he did with the Pacers and Jazz.

Ultimately, only time will tell how this plan works out for Sacramento, but many squads are willing to pay a steep price if it helps land a top prospect. As a team with nothing to lose, the Kings fall into this category, and it will take some extreme measures to change their approach now.