Charlotte Citizens Criticize LaMelo Ball’s Reckless Driving And Share Their Road Horror Stories After Uptown Accident

Charlotte locals have had enough after LaMelo Ball's latest case of reckless driving.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 22, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Hornets star LaMelo Ball may be an artist on the basketball court, but he’s a menace on the roads, according to Charlotte citizens. Following a crash in uptown Charlotte this week, the NBA point guard is being exposed for his abysmal driving reputation.

It started with a viral video, which was shared across several platforms. It involves a Charlotte local applauding LaMelo’s crash, hoping that it might lead to some accountability for his reckless driving.

“LaMelo Ball’s stupid a** got himself in a car crash finally, because that n*gga be driving around Charlotte like he thinks this is Gotham. He finally, finally, finally…”

What’s worse is what came after. As news of Ball’s crash spread, fans began sharing their own encounters with his crazy and, frankly, dangerous antics. He’s almost hit several people on the road, and his car has been seen driving uncontrollably on multiple occasions.

Credit: duskumi/X

The crash seems to be the culmination of years of poor driving habits, giving him a notorious reputation. Based on the testimony of his victims, Ball has a shocking carelessness on the road that is bound to get someone killed.

Credit: duskumi/X

Ball seems to think he’s an exception to the rules, as he breaks even the smallest guidelines. Besides running red lights and driving through his city without a care in the world, he cuts people off in traffic, showing a clear lack of respect for his community.

Credit: duskumi/X

Ball likes to drive exclusive and custom-made vehicles, making it much easier to recognize him on the road. Even for those who don’t realize they’ve encountered Ball, they often find out later who was behind the wheel.

Credit: duskumi/X

It seems everyone in Charlotte has a LaMelo horror story, and it just goes to show how notorious his presence has become. And while some might like to make jokes about Ball’s recklessness, it’s actually a sign of something deeper and much more problematic for the Hornets.

As a former third overall pick, he was supposed to lead this franchise to an era of prosperity in the East. Instead, he’s become arguably their biggest distraction. For Ball, it’s not just bad driving habits that are fueling the critics; it’s also whispers of immaturity and a lack of drive. Between the losing, the claims from agents and scouts, and scandals like these, it’s no wonder why LaMelo’s value is at an all-time low.

This upcoming stretch will be huge for both him and the Hornets in setting a tone for the future. Success isn’t far away for this team, but every reckless action by Ball threatens to destabilize the entire situation.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Dec 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin (00) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images 6 Role Players Who Have Exceeded All Expectations In 2025-26
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like