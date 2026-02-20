LaMelo Ball Slammed By NBA Fans For Dressing Inappropriately During Interview: “He Needs To Be Kicked Out The League”

LaMelo Ball's inappropriate outfit choice for his media availability garnered some heated reactions from NBA fans on social media.

Despite his inconsistencies, LaMelo Ball is still considered the face of the Charlotte Hornets franchise. When considering the responsibility that comes with it, however, Ball currently finds himself in the middle of a PR nightmare following his recent car accident.

Although no major injuries were reported, it paints a bad picture of the Hornets’ star. But he dug his grave further during his post-game media availability, as his disposition and choice of clothing were brought into question.

While it is understandable for a player to remain in uniform right after a game, LaMelo Ball’s choice to appear with just a towel and “sagging” shorts sparked some controversy.

Naturally, NBA fans on social media took note of the Hornets’ star fashion choices. Enraged by his lackadaisical reaction to the matter, several took to X to call him out. Here are some of their reactions:

“He needs to be kicked out of the league. He’s a disgrace,” stated one user.

“Bro doesn’t give a f**k about s**t lol. He could’ve killed somebody, and he doesn’t want to be bothered with it because it’s f*****g up his vibes.”

“Room temp IQ + Undeveloped Prefrontal Cortex = LaCornball,” noted another user.

“That face… his dad gave him an earful.”

“This young dude is very unprofessional. SMH!” added another.

“They’re wealthy, and this is the professional expectation? Why do low-paying jobs require uniforms then? Why do corporate jobs require business professional attire and they don’t pay anything?” stated one angry fan.

“The second this guy steps off the court, his aura evaporates.”

“Where’s Kevin Harlan when you need him? ‘PULL UP THOSE PANTS, MY MAN!'”

“I’m sure his shorts fit perfectly. Instead, he wants to walk with his a** out.”

“Yeah. I’m always one for wearing what you want and stuff, but that just ain’t it,” commented one user.

While new angles of the crash may suggest that LaMelo Ball was attempting to avoid the collision, the correction was too late. Although his camp has indicated that he intended to make an appropriate turn before the accident, several instances suggest that this may not be the case either. Overall, this is a bad look for the Hornets’ star.

The current media storm surrounding LaMelo Ball could be detrimental to the player and the franchise. Given how important Ball has been to the team’s recent success, finding ways to keep him engaged and out of the public eye will be crucial.

Heading into the All-Star Break, the Hornets were one of the hottest teams in the league, posting a 9-1 record in the 10 games leading up to the break. Now, having suffered a loss to the Houston Rockets right out of the gates, and with an upcoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte may be at risk of losing momentum.

