LaMelo Ball Slammed By NBA Fans For Dressing Inappropriately During Interview: “He Needs To Be Kicked Out The League”

Despite his inconsistencies, LaMelo Ball is still considered the face of the Charlotte Hornets franchise. When considering the responsibility that comes with it, however, Ball currently finds himself in the middle of a PR nightmare following his recent car accident.

Although no major injuries were reported, it paints a bad picture of the Hornets’ star. But he dug his grave further during his post-game media availability, as his disposition and choice of clothing were brought into question.

Lamelo Ball walked out mid interview and you won’t BELIEVE how he’s dressed 😭 pic.twitter.com/Nhlr7EY3yM — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) February 20, 2026

While it is understandable for a player to remain in uniform right after a game, LaMelo Ball’s choice to appear with just a towel and “sagging” shorts sparked some controversy.

Naturally, NBA fans on social media took note of the Hornets’ star fashion choices. Enraged by his lackadaisical reaction to the matter, several took to X to call him out. Here are some of their reactions:

“He needs to be kicked out of the league. He’s a disgrace,” stated one user.

“Bro doesn’t give a f**k about s**t lol. He could’ve killed somebody, and he doesn’t want to be bothered with it because it’s f*****g up his vibes.”

While new angles of the crash may suggest that LaMelo Ball was attempting to avoid the collision, the correction was too late. Although his camp has indicated that he intended to make an appropriate turn before the accident, several instances suggest that this may not be the case either. Overall, this is a bad look for the Hornets’ star.

The current media storm surrounding LaMelo Ball could be detrimental to the player and the franchise. Given how important Ball has been to the team’s recent success, finding ways to keep him engaged and out of the public eye will be crucial.

Heading into the All-Star Break, the Hornets were one of the hottest teams in the league, posting a 9-1 record in the 10 games leading up to the break. Now, having suffered a loss to the Houston Rockets right out of the gates, and with an upcoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte may be at risk of losing momentum.