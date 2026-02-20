Kawhi Leonard Dismisses Clippers As Contenders: “It’s Over Now”

The Los Angeles Clippers are coming out of the All-Star break with a nail-biting 115-114 win over the Denver Nuggets, improving to 27-28 on the season. While this brings the team one step closer to being in the playoff picture, Kawhi Leonard appears to have lost faith in the team’s chances of contending.

Following the win, Kawhi Leonard spoke with the media about his team’s performance this season. When asked about what the team needs to compete for the title, however, Leonard provided a questionable response.

“Just development over time. I think it’s over now. It’s a fourth of the season left. But every day is a day to grow. A day to learn and get better. So just gotta keep looking over time and see in two weeks if we’re getting better and see what happens from there,” Leonard stated.

For the most part, Kawhi Leonard’s answer points to the potential for growth on the roster. After making considerable changes at the trade deadline, the noteworthy acquisitions of young players like Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin have seen the Clippers emerge as a talented group with upside.

While promising, as Leonard noted, it doesn’t necessarily position L.A. as a contender, especially in a deep Western Conference.

Currently, the Clippers are placed ninth in the West. Given that they are 6.5 games out of sixth place, and with 27 games left in the season, Los Angeles can still become a playoff team. However, it would appear that both the franchise and its superstar may have set their sights on the next campaign.

Kawhi Leonard Praises Bennedict Mathurin’s Addition

Although the Clippers’ window of opportunity for this year may be closing, the prospects for next season are certainly promising. With new blood in the ranks, Los Angeles could reap the benefits of cultivating its young talent.

On that note, the arrival of Bennedict Mathurin could prove worthwhile. In light of his 38-point outburst against the Nuggets, the Clippers may have found a reliable scoring option to pair with Kawhi Leonard.

While speaking with the media, Leonard shared a positive take on Mathurin’s addition, stating:

“He’s been doing it. It’s great to have another scorer who can get 30 points. If you watch him in the Finals, he was doing it in the Finals last year. All year last year with the Pacers. It’s great to have him.”

Mathurin was acquired from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Ivica Zubac, a key rotation piece in the frontcourt. While this has left the Clippers’ big man rotation slightly thin, Mathurin’s two-way upside positions him as a high-value pickup.

For the 2025-26 season, Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 17.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Given that he is due to become a free agent in the offseason, the Clippers may see merit in renewing his contract.

With a rejuvenated core, L.A. may see its chances of title contention improve again.