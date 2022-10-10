Shams Charania Says The Atlanta Hawks Want To Add Jae Crowder To Big 3 Of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, And John Collins

Skip to main content

The Phoenix Suns have had a tough offseason, with a major scandal regarding the behavior of Robert Sarver has forced the franchise into a sale. In addition, Deandre Ayton's contract saga has dampened the morale of the player and his relationship with coach Monty Williams. All these problems can be fixed over the season, but what can't be fixed is Jae Crowder's desire to leave.

Crowder has been hinting towards a departure for the last couple of months on Twitter and is currently away from the Suns during the offseason. With multiple teams interested in acquiring the veteran forward, Shams Charania has reported that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged in the list of suitors.

"The Hawks have emerged as a suitor among interested teams in Suns forward Jae Crowder. The Hawks and Suns have had conversations in the recent weeks and months, as Atlanta has seen if there is a way to bring Crowder into a big three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins. Several teams have been engaged in a potential deal for Crowder, who remains away from the Suns as both sides work on a resolution for his future."

The Hawks have young players to offer but no dispensable win-now veterans to offer Phoenix for Crowder, who could have some more value to other teams.

Where Does Jae Crowder End Up?

The Hawks may have emerged as suitors but they might not have the necessary assets for Crowder. It seems the veteran forward is in demand around the league, with the Miami Heat interested. The Heat don't have a designated starting power forward and Crowder can remain a starter on that team. The Celtics and Knicks are also rumored to be interested.

The Hawks will look to start Crowder behind their frontcourt of DeAndre Hunter and John Collins, so it might not be the most appealing destination for the disgruntled Suns player. However, the Hawks are a win-now team and Crowder could be a great veteran and locker room presence for them. 

