3 Mega Frontcourt Trades The Raptors Could Pull Off Before The Deadline

The Toronto Raptors are 17-11, sitting 3rd in the East right now. That’s not “good for them” territory, that’s “you don’t waste this kind of start” energy, especially with Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes giving them real star-level nights.

The deadline is February 5, and the tension is obvious: the Raptors’ biggest question sits in the frontcourt. Jakob Poeltl’s back injuries have kept the center spot feeling shaky, and the broader issue keeps popping up in their losses, too. Teams with legit size have made the game ugly on the glass.

That’s why the Anthony Davis smoke hit so hard this week. Marc Stein said the Raptors have “definitely registered interest” in Davis, and when Stein puts it that plainly, it usually means calls have already happened.

Domantas Sabonis has stayed in the same rumor lane. Michael Scotto (HoopsHype) confirmed Jake Fischer’s earlier reporting that the Raptors have been intrigued, with exploratory interest dating back to the summer.

And on the biggest swing, the Giannis Antetokounmpo chatter still lingers around the Raptors, with Michael Grange discussing the Davis-and-Giannis rumor wave as the team keeps scanning for a true “big fish” opening.

1. Sabonis Turns The Raptors Into A Real Playoff Problem

Toronto Raptors Receive: Domantas Sabonis, Dennis Schroder

Sacramento Kings Receive: Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, Ochai Agbaji, 2027 first-round pick (top-8 protected)

This is the kind of trade that only shows up when one team is spiraling, and the other thinks it’s one piece away.

The Sacramento Kings are 6-21 and sitting near the bottom of the West, and they’re doing it while Domantas Sabonis is sidelined again. The team announced Friday that Sabonis is expected to miss another four to five weeks as he continues recovering from a partial meniscus tear in his left knee.

He’s still posted 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season on 51.0% from the field, but he’s currently out, which is exactly when trade chatter gets loud.

And the Raptors have already been connected to him with exploratory interest dating back to the summer. If you believe that, this framework is basically the cleanest “big swing” that still looks legal on paper.

Contract-wise, it works. Sabonis carries a $42.3 million salary in 2025-26, and he’s under contract through 2027-28. Schroder is at $14.1M. That’s roughly $56.4 million coming in.

On the way out, Immanuel Quickley makes $32.5 million and is producing 16.2 points and 6.3 assists on 46.5% shooting. Poeltl makes $19.5 million and gives you 10.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and a ridiculous 69.0% from the field. Agbaji adds a $6.38 million salary and a low-usage wing flyer.

For the Raptors, the appeal is obvious. Sabonis is a postseason-style big because he rebounds, he creates offense without needing plays called for him, and he turns half-court possessions into layups with his passing. Pair him with Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, and you’re forcing defenses to guard decision-making, not just talent. Schroder is the sweetener because losing Quickley creates a ball-handling hole immediately, and his 5.9 assists per game at least keeps the engine running.

For the Kings, it’s a reset package. Quickley is a real guard, Poeltl stabilizes the middle, and the 2027 first gives them a legitimate asset to either keep or flip. The only reason this gets tricky is medical: if you’re the Raptors, you do not make this move unless Sabonis’ knee timeline checks out, because the whole point is having him on the floor in April.

2. The Davis Swing That Changes The Raptors’ Ceiling Overnight

Toronto Raptors Receive: Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, 2026 first-round pick

This is the cleanest version of a “we’re not playing around” move for the Raptors, because Anthony Davis is still the kind of frontcourt star who instantly changes what opponents are allowed to do.

On the season, Davis is averaging 19.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, shooting 50.5% from the field. That’s not peak “carry a franchise” Davis anymore, but it’s still elite two-way production, and it’s coming while he’s been dealing with day-to-day stuff. The NBA listed him as probable after he played through illness against the Pistons, as he just had 15 points and 14 rebounds in that overtime win.

Financially, the headline number is massive. Davis is making $54.1 million in 2025-26. That’s why this exact package makes sense, it’s real salary coming back, plus a first, plus the type of players a front office can either keep or flip again.

Now the real hook is that the reporting has already put the Raptors in this lane. Marc Stein said the Raptors “definitely registered interest” in Davis, and multiple outlets framed them as the East team showing the most legitimate traction here. So this isn’t a random fan pitch. It’s basically turning the rumor into an actual structure.

Basketball-wise, Davis fits what the Raptors actually need. He gives them a real deterrent at the rim, a safety net when possessions break down, and a frontcourt scorer who doesn’t need the offense to be perfect to get you points. Put him next to Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, and you’re suddenly forcing teams to pick a poison: collapse on the drive and give up touch passes, or stay home and let Barnes and Ingram live in the paint.

For the Mavericks, it’s about direction. They’re 11-17 right now, sitting 11th in the West, and the margins have been thin all season. If they decide they can’t keep riding the Davis timeline, this deal gives them a lead guard, a starting-caliber center, and a real draft chip in 2026. That’s not a tank button; it’s a pivot that gives them optionality.

The only reason this doesn’t happen is health confidence. If the Raptors’ doctors don’t love where Davis is physically, you don’t attach a first. If they do, this is exactly the kind of move that can flip a second-round hope into a real threat.

3. The Giannis Shockwave Trade That Would Detonate The Deadline

Toronto Raptors Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Collin Murray-Boyles, 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick swap, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick

This is the kind of offer that doesn’t “test the waters.” It tries to rip the door off the hinges.

The Giannis situation has real fuel right now, and it’s not just noise. ESPN reported on December 3 that Giannis and his agent had conversations with the Bucks about his long-term future, including whether staying is still the best fit, with clarity expected in the coming weeks and the deadline looming.

Giannis also addressed the chatter publicly. He reportedly said he personally hasn’t had trade conversations and that he’s “locked in,” while he focuses on recovering from a right calf strain. He hasn’t played since early December, and the Bucks have been bleeding losses in the meantime.

Here’s the part teams around the league can’t ignore: even with him missing time, Giannis is still putting up 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 63.9% from the field. And financially, he’s not some mystery box. He’s making $54.1M in 2025-26 and under contract until 2027-28. If you’re paying that bill, you’re doing it because he’s still a title-level force.

So why would the Bucks even consider this? Because this package is basically a restart kit that doesn’t require them to bottom out for five years. RJ Barrett gives them a real scoring wing on a controllable number; he’s averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 50.6% from the field, and he’s at $27.7 million this season.

Add four premium draft swings plus a swap, and suddenly the Bucks aren’t just “trading a superstar,” they’re buying multiple timelines at once.

From the Raptors’ side, the logic is ruthless. You don’t get a chance at Giannis very often, and when the league even smells the possibility, you don’t show up with a polite offer. You show up with the offer that makes the other team stop, breathe, and actually picture their next three years without him.

Is it expensive? Yeah. That’s the point. If Giannis is truly in play, this is what “outbidding the league” looks like.