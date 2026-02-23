Zaccharie Risacher Is On Pace To Join Kwame Brown And Anthony Bennett In Most Unwanted Club Of The Last 50 Years

When Zaccharie Risacher heard his name called first in the 2024 NBA Draft, the expectation was not merely that he would be solid, but that he would become a franchise pillar. That is the burden that comes with being a No. 1 overall pick. It is both a privilege and a spotlight that never dims.

Two seasons in, however, Risacher is tracking toward a statistical company that no top pick wants to keep. Over the last 50 years, only two No. 1 selections have scored fewer than 750 total points in their second season while playing at least 40 games: Kwame Brown with 593 points and Anthony Bennett with 298. Risacher currently sits at 457 points and is on pace for approximately 707 this season, which would place him squarely in that same uncomfortable club.

For context, that is not a list filled with late bloomers who eventually justified their draft position. It is a list associated with disappointment and unmet expectations.

Risacher’s raw averages do not scream disaster, but they certainly do not reflect the growth typically expected from a second-year first overall selection. He is averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists this season for the Atlanta Hawks while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.4% from three. Those numbers represent a decline from his rookie campaign, when he averaged 12.6 points on 45.8% shooting and 35.6% from three.

The problem is not that Risacher is unplayable. The problem is that No. 1 picks are not drafted to be neutral contributors. They are drafted to alter trajectories.

Instead of taking the expected second-year leap, his offensive impact has stagnated. His finishing at the rim remains inconsistent, particularly through contact, and his free-throw percentage has dipped to 60%, which raises long-term questions about shooting stability. His handle still tightens under ball pressure, limiting his ability to create advantages in half-court settings.

Defensively, he has improved. His activity level, length, and ability to generate deflections remain positive. Yet when offensive growth stalls, the label of disappointment creeps in quickly for a player selected ahead of an entire draft class.

Adding another layer to the situation is recent league chatter that the Hawks were willing to include their former No. 1 pick in a potential trade package for Anthony Davis. Davis was ultimately dealt to the Washington Wizards, but the mere willingness to discuss Risacher in blockbuster conversations suggests Atlanta may already be reevaluating his long-term place in their plans.

That does not mean they have given up. It does, however, signal that he may no longer be viewed as untouchable.

For context, Brown eventually carved out a lengthy NBA career as a role player, even if he never lived up to his billing. Bennett struggled to secure stability in the league. Risacher’s path remains open, but the margin for error is shrinking.

At 20 years old, development curves can still bend upward. Strength gains, mechanical refinements, and a more stable offensive environment could change the narrative quickly. Yet historically, second-year production has often served as an early indicator of long-term ceiling for top picks.

Right now, Risacher is at a crossroads between being remembered as a foundational misfire or a slow-burning success story. The Hawks must decide whether to stay patient or pivot. For a franchise trying to accelerate contention timelines, patience may not be endless.