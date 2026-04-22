Jayson Tatum Gets Candid About Not Wanting to Be Drafted By The Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is widely regarded as one of the best players in the Boston Celtics‘ lineup, with many even perceiving him as the most vital element in the rotation. While Tatum has certainly worked his way into this role through sustained growth and a series of noteworthy achievements, this was not always the path he had in mind.

As things stand, Jayson Tatum is well on his way to becoming a franchise legend with the Celtics. However, during a recent episode of the “White Noise with Derrick White” podcast, Tatum revealed that he did not want to be drafted by the Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft.

“So I came into the workout, and I didn’t feel good. I don’t know Nick. Most importantly, I don’t know him; it was a whole team staff. I didn’t know any of them,” Tatum revealed. “So I don’t feel well. I didn’t really want to be there. Like, I didn’t wanna get drafted by Boston.”

The individual Tatum referred to in this context is Boston’s physical therapist and assistant athletic trainer, Nick Sang, who was also present for the episode. Sang has been a crucial part of the Celtics’ player conditioning, but most importantly, he was vital in helping Tatum recover from his Achilles injury.

Because he felt uncomfortable in the environment and was simultaneously dealing with a sinus infection at the time, Tatum didn’t interact with anyone. Safe to say, his initial experience in Boston was already negative. Still, Tatum’s real reason for not wanting to be drafted by the Celtics goes deeper.

Jayson Tatum Wanted To Be A Laker

Since childhood, Jayson Tatum has been a Los Angeles Lakers fan. He idolized Kobe Bryant while growing up, even modeling his game after the Lakers’ legend. On that note, the iconic photoshoot with Tatum wearing Bryant’s jersey and him wearing Bryant’s armband during the playoffs is only a nod to his connection with the franchise.

Jayson Tatum had every aspiration of being drafted by the Purple and Gold. Unfortunately, joining the Lakers was not written in his destiny. L.A. went on to choose Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick, giving the Celtics the chance to draft Tatum at No. 3.

While his dream of playing for the Purple and Gold wasn’t fulfilled, it can be argued that joining the Boston Celtics may have been the best thing to happen to the forward.

After asserting himself as one of the most talented players in his draft class, finishing third in the ROTY race, Tatum showed he was destined for greater things.

Jayson Tatum gradually grew in stature, earning his first All-Star selection in the 2019-20 season. After leading the Celtics to two NBA Finals appearances in three years, one of which resulted in a championship (2023), Tatum established himself as a superstar.

Although he missed a large portion of the 2025-26 season while recovering from his Achilles injury, Tatum’s return to the rotation has been nothing short of commendable. With averages of 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 16 appearances, he also remained a significant contributor.

Seeing his team through to the title this year, considering the challenges he has faced, would solidify his reputation as a franchise legend. But the path ahead will be difficult, to say the least.

The Celtics are coming off a 111-97 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. With the scores tied (1-1) and the series headed to the City of Brotherly Love, Boston will look to its superstars to produce some miracles on the road to overcome this first-round matchup.