Luke Kennard Gets Real On Playing For The Lakers: “The Biggest Stage Of Basketball”

Luke Kennard understands exactly what comes with wearing a Los Angeles Lakers jersey, and after his breakout start to the playoffs, he is embracing every part of it.

Following the Game 2 win over the Houston Rockets, Kennard spoke about the environment, expectations, and pressure that come with playing in Los Angeles.

“Look, playing here, it’s like you’re playing on the biggest stage of basketball. I knew that when I got traded here earlier this season. Again, it was a great opportunity for me to play with some of the greats of this game and to show what I can bring to a team and hopefully be an impact on winning.”

“Like I said, it’s the biggest stage. I’m having a lot of fun. It’s definitely the bright lights, but again, I’m just trying to be myself and make an impact whenever I can.”

That statement has matched his production so far. Kennard has not just fit into the system. He has elevated himself into one of the Lakers’ most important players during this playoff run. In Game 2, he delivered 23 points, six rebounds, two assists, and three steals, shooting 8-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 from three-point range. His shot-making consistently punished Houston’s defensive rotations and forced them to rethink how aggressively they could help off him.

Through the first two games of the series, Kennard has emerged as the Lakers’ leading scorer, averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting a remarkable 65.4% from the field and 72..7% from beyond the arc. That level of efficiency has completely changed the spacing dynamic for Los Angeles, especially with the team missing key offensive creators in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

During the regular season, Kennard played a more controlled role, averaging 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 52.7% from the field and 44.8% from three-point range. He was efficient, but not featured. The playoffs have shifted that role dramatically, and he has responded by becoming a primary scoring option when the Lakers need it most.

His impact goes beyond scoring. Kennard’s presence forces defenders to stay attached on the perimeter, which opens driving lanes and passing angles for LeBron James. That balance has been critical in the Lakers’ offensive structure. With LeBron controlling tempo and reading defenses, Kennard’s shooting ensures those reads consistently lead to high-quality shots.

The Game 2 performance also tied directly into the Lakers’ overall execution. LeBron James added 28 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists as Marcus Smart added 25 points and five steals, while the defensive scheme forced Kevin Durant into nine turnovers despite his 23-point outing. That combination of defensive pressure and efficient offense created separation that Houston could not recover from.

Kennard’s comments about the ‘biggest stage’ reflect more than just the spotlight. They reflect expectation. Every possession matters, and every shot carries weight. So far, he has handled that responsibility with composure and precision. That approach has translated directly into results. The Lakers now hold a 2–0 series lead, and Kennard has been one of the defining reasons why.