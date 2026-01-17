Warriors vs. Hornets Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Golden State Warriors host the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center on Saturday, January 17 at 5:30 PM PT.

The Warriors come in at 23-19 as the No. 8 seed in the West, while the Hornets are 15-26 as the No. 12 seed in the East.

Last time out, the Warriors beat the Knicks 126-113, while the Hornets just handled the Lakers 135-117 behind LaMelo Ball’s 30 points and 11 assists.

This is also the second meeting of the season, with the Warriors taking the first one 132-125 on December 31.

On the season, Stephen Curry is at 24.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, and Jimmy Butler III is at 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists.

For the Hornets, Ball is at 20.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.8 assists, and rookie Kon Knueppel has been a real factor at 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

Injury Report

Warriors

Seth Curry: Out (left sciatic nerve irritation)

Gui Santos: Out (left ankle sprain)

Hornets

Mason Plumlee: Out (right groin surgery)

Moussa Diabate: Questionable (right hamstring soreness)

Why The Warriors Have The Advantage

The clean argument for the Warriors is defense and control. They’re allowing 113.2 points per game, and they live in the chaos lanes with 9.6 steals per game, plus a 112.4 defensive rating. If they turn this into a sloppy game for the Hornets, that’s where it swings.

The Hornets can score, but they also give a lot back. They’re at 116.6 points per game, but they’re also allowing 116.7 per game, and that’s a dangerous combo against a team that will happily trade good shots for great shots.

And if this becomes a half-court night, I trust the Warriors’ decision-making more. They’re at 26.8 assists and 14.4 turnovers per game, which is usually the difference between “nice run” and “game over.”

Why The Hornets Have The Advantage

The Hornets’ best punch is spacing and volume. They’re shooting 37.3% from three and 46.1% from the field, and when they get rolling, they can hang a crooked number in a hurry. That matters because the Warriors’ margin is thinner when they lose the math battle.

The second edge is pace of scoring. The Hornets are simply putting up more points per game than the Warriors (116.6 vs. 113.6), and if LaMelo gets the Warriors into rotation early, that’s where cutters and corner shooters start eating.

Also, this matchup has a weird little emotional wrinkle with Seth Curry sidelined, and the Hornets have been letting it fly lately, including a 24-three night vs. the Jazz. If the Hornets come in hot, the Warriors have to match that early, not “eventually.”

X-Factors

Brandin Podziemski is the Warriors’ swing connector. He’s at 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, and his whole value is keeping possessions alive and making the simple pass that becomes an open three. With Gui Santos out, those wing minutes and those hustle plays have to come from somewhere, and Podz is usually first in line.

Draymond Green sets the tone. His box score is 8.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, but the real question is whether he can quarterback the defense without giving up corner threes. If Draymond keeps the Hornets out of rhythm, the Warriors can run.

Moses Moody is the clean “do you punish them” guy. He’s at 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds, and if he hits early spot-ups, the Hornets can’t cheat toward Curry and Butler as aggressively.

For the Hornets, Tre Mann matters because he changes the texture of their bench minutes. He’s at 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, and if he wins a non-LaMelo stretch, that’s how the Hornets steal a road game.

Grant Williams is another key lever. He’s at 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds, and his job is simple: hit the open ones and battle so the Hornets don’t lose the possession game.

And keep an eye on Moussa Diabate’s status. If he plays, the Hornets get extra athletic boards and another body to survive the Warriors’ small-ball stretches. If he sits, the Hornets’ margin for foul trouble and second-chance points gets uncomfortable fast.

Prediction

I’m taking the Warriors. The Hornets’ offense is real, but their defense bleeds points, and that’s a bad habit to bring into Chase Center when Curry and Butler can pressure every single mistake.

Prediction: Warriors 121, Hornets 113