Rich Pauls Advices Moses Moody To Push Draymond Green Out Of Warriors Lineup

The latest tension point inside the Golden State Warriors did not come from a locker room blowup or a late-game collapse. It came from a podcast clip. And the ripple effect has been loud enough that it now feels like Draymond Green is being squeezed out of his own team’s identity.

On the Game Over podcast, Rich Paul was asked about Moses Moody and why he continues to struggle for consistent minutes despite productive play.

“Good kid, nice kid. Obviously he was a high lottery pick with a lot of potential. If you’re asking me why he isn’t playing or something like that, I mean, I’m not on the team. But I’ll give you some insight. I think a player of that caliber can play on most teams because of his talent.”

“But when you’re on a specific team, you have to fit that team’s style of play, how the coach wants to play, and how the other pieces fit. I can’t justify, and I won’t get into, why somebody isn’t playing. That’s not my thing. But I imagine that, given where things seem to be, maybe it’s just not a fit there. Obviously, he can play elsewhere.”

“And I think if his style of play were more of a Draymond-type role, where you rebound, push the ball, go into a dribble handoff, make the right read, get off it, set a screen, roll again, draw two, and kick to the corner, that’s just not his style of play.”

Moody, meanwhile, is quietly having the best season of his career. He is averaging 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists off the bench while shooting 41.6% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range in 24.4 minutes per game. He has been one of the Warriors’ few reliable floor spacers, someone who does not hijack possessions, defends his position, and actually scores efficiently in limited touches. On a team desperate for secondary scoring, that matters.

Draymond’s season tells a very different story. He is averaging just 8.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 42.5% from the field and 33.3% from three in 26.9 minutes per game. More concerning than the raw numbers is the impact profile. He has more fouls and turnovers than made field goals, his defensive discipline has slipped, and his offensive decision-making no longer bends defenses. The connective tissue still exists in theory, but the execution has eroded.

The timing could not be worse. The Warriors are 23–19, sitting eighth in the West, hovering just above .500 with no real upward momentum. This is not a contender protecting its core. This is a team stuck in the middle, exactly the state Jimmy Butler recently labeled ‘mediocre.’ When a team is winning, hierarchy is accepted. When it is not, hierarchy gets questioned.

Moody represents optionality. He is younger, cheaper, and trending upward. Draymond represents legacy. He is expensive, emotionally tied to the dynasty, and trending downward. Rich Paul’s advice did not just frame Moody’s situation. It reframed Draymond’s.

The uncomfortable truth is that Draymond Green has become a system player in a system that no longer dominates. When that happens, the system itself comes under review. And when an agent as influential as Rich Paul publicly lays out an alternative path for a young player, it accelerates the review whether the team wants it to or not.

Right now, this does not look like a one-player issue. It looks like a philosophical collision. The Warriors can keep forcing square pegs into a fading identity, or they can acknowledge that the role Draymond once perfected may no longer deserve automatic priority.

Rich Paul may have been talking about Moses Moody. But everyone heard who the conversation was really about.