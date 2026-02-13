Lou Williams On Why LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, And James Harden Wouldn’t Win A Title In Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a blockbuster move to acquire James Harden ahead of the trade deadline, effectively asserting their intention to contend for the title this season. However, recent updates have suggested that the team’s superstar core may see more upgrades in the future.

With Harden and Donovan Mitchell reportedly agreeing to recruit LeBron James in the offseason, Cleveland could potentially form a new superstar trio. While impressive, former NBA player Lou Williams didn’t seem convinced about their potential chances of contending, as he elaborated on his thoughts on “Run It Back.”

“History tells me that the OG-led team usually don’t compete for championships,” Williams stated. “It looks good, it feels good. I’m thinking of the old Lakers with Karl Malone and Gary Payton, all of ’em guys, and they still (couldn’t win a championship).”

“On paper, they look dangerous. However, two of those three guys get a year older by the time this conversation comes into fruition, and those are some high numbers,” he continued. “When we start to have these conversations, we forget to look back at the league. Wemby is gonna get better, Cade is gonna get better, SGA is going to get better. All of our young stars, Ant-Man (Anthony Edwards), they’re going to get better while these guys get older.”

Williams’ rationale does hold. Harden appears to be entering the last stages of his career. Meanwhile, rumors about this season potentially being LeBron James‘ last have already raised doubts about his availability in the future.

At 29, Donovan Mitchell appears to be the most reliable long-term asset for the Cavaliers to build around. Having already moved on from Darius Garland, Cleveland may see more merit in building around the six-time All-Star moving forward.

Do The Cavaliers Need LeBron James?

LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers is certainly in doubt. In light of his recent reactions to the team, the evidence would suggest that his tenure in L.A. may come to an end once this campaign is over.

Although this presents an opportunity for several teams, including the Cavaliers, to pursue the 41-year-old superstar, Cleveland may not need to engage such notions.

The Cavs currently possess an immensely gifted core. Apart from the star-studded backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, Cleveland also features a talented young forward in Evan Mobley, who, upon returning, is more than capable of catapulting them into title contention.

Additionally, the presence of reliable veterans like Jarrett Allen and promising young players like Jaylon Tyson suggests that the team already has the necessary tools to compete against the best in the East.

In many ways, acquiring another big name like LeBron James may prove to be counterproductive to the core’s development.

Still, it is difficult to overlook the value a player like LeBron James could bring to the table when available. If the Cavs can acquire him in free agency, ideally on a team-friendly deal, Cleveland would be urged to pursue him. But if acquiring James requires the team to part with talented roster pieces or pay a premium fee, it may not be as worthwhile.