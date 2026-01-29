LeBron James Expected To End Season With Lakers; Speculations Arise About Next Destination

LeBron James is expected to finish the season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but that certainty has only intensified speculation about what comes next. Speaking on Inside the NBA, Shams Charania made it clear that there is no active path toward a midseason move, largely because LeBron controls his own destiny. With a no-trade clause in place and no realistic deal available, his focus remains firmly on closing out the year in Los Angeles.

“I think LeBron James is, in his mind, he’s finishing that season, this season in LA. He’s got a no-trade clause. There has not been any pathway to any type of a deal. There were conversations to be had in the offseason. There’s no doubt about that. And I do think it is up in the air.”

“LeBron James, as you and Shaq thought, if he does indeed play one more year, and there are people in LeBron’s circle that do believe he’s going to go one more year, if he does actually play one more season, there is definitely chatter. Where could that be? Could that be in Cleveland? Where could that be? Could that be back in LA?”

“And so that’s up for debate for sure. But right now, I think LeBron’s mindset is locked in on this Lakers team. What move can the Lakers make at the deadline as well? They’re going to be active to an extent. They have one first-round pick they can trade. Rob Pelinka, their president of basketball, he’s going to try to make another move on the edges to try to make that team better.”

That uncertainty was echoed, though far more bluntly, by Charles Barkley. Barkley did not hedge. He flat-out stated that this is LeBron’s last year in a Lakers uniform. His reasoning was less about sentiment and more about roster logic.

“Well, there’s one thing. I’m sure this is his last year with the Lakers. He’s not going to play with the Lakers next year. I like this. I’ve always said I’d like to see him finish in Cleveland.”

“I’m not opposed to him getting traded to Cleveland this year, to be honest with you, because the Eastern Conference is up for grabs. The West is not up for grabs… Well, they can’t grab it. It might be up for grabs, but the Lakers can’t grab it.”

“I would like to say I’d love to see him finish his career in Cleveland because I’ve always been on the record. I thought he should have never left Cleveland, but this is his last year with the Lakers. The Lakers pretty much are like, you know, this is it. So depending on what happens, let me tell you something.”

“The Lakers are not going to win the championship, and you know that too. Number one. I think he’s earned the right to a farewell tour, but it’s clear. This is his last year with the Lakers. They’re going to move on, and I think that’s the right thing to do at some point. You’ve got to turn the team over to Luka and Austin, and that’s the only way you can start because you can’t be paying him 50 million dollars a year to be the third best player on a team.”

On the court, LeBron has done nothing to suggest he is washed. In his 23rd season, at age 41, he is averaging 22.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting 50.2% from the field and 32.1% from three-point range. Those numbers still place him comfortably inside the league’s top 20 players, and on many nights, he looks like a top 10 guy. His playmaking remains elite. There may be one or two better creators in the entire league, and even that is debatable. He still has it.

The challenge is fit. This is Luka Doncic’s team now. LeBron has adjusted by playing more off the ball, and his usage rate reflects that shift, but his greatest value still comes with the ball in his hands. Asking him to fully embrace a secondary role runs against everything that has made him great, regardless of age.

There is also noise off the floor. Rumors of tension with Jeanie Buss have lingered, even though both sides have publicly denied any fallout. Even so, the timing is hard to ignore. This season feels like an inflection point for the franchise.

Cleveland, of course, looms large. LeBron has openly reflected on how emotional his recent return to play with the Cleveland Cavaliers felt, and the idea of finishing where it all began carries weight. Whether that happens or not, one thing is clear. LeBron James controls the next chapter entirely. He will finish this season in Los Angeles. After that, the league waits.