Evan Mobley Return Timeline Revealed: The Cavs Become A Contender Again?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been without their star big man Evan Mobley since Jan. 26, when the team took on the Orlando Magic and secured a 114-98 win. Although the Cavaliers have enjoyed a 7-1 record in his absence, the Cavs could be on the verge of becoming even more formidable.

According to a report by Cavaliers insider Danny Cunningham, Evan Mobley could be due to return right after the All-Star Break, potentially for their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 20 at home.

This could be extremely promising news for the Cavs, who have looked like a rejuvenated unit since the arrival of James Harden. While boasting a three-game winning streak since the 11-time All-Star’s arrival, the team has also extended its winning streak to five games following their 138-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Even with Jarrett Allen (21 PTS, 9 REB, 2 BLK against the Wizards) currently anchoring the defense, the Cavaliers have looked solid. Still, adding Evan Mobley would undoubtedly catapult the team to a higher level.

Mobley’s rapid development into a star-caliber player has been noteworthy. While asserting himself as one of the best two-way players in the game, Mobley has demonstrated more aspects of his game this season.

For the 2025-26 season, Evan Mobley is averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.9 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field and 30.4% from three-point range. Considering his offensive versatility, the Cavs’ star big man is bound to flourish when paired with a gifted playmaker like James Harden.

Can Evan Mobley Help Transform The Cavs Into A Contender?

The 2025-26 season has been a rocky one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After finishing at the top of the East last season, there were big expectations for the Cavs to produce the same results this year.

Although Cleveland oscillated between being a legitimate playoff team and a play-in contender early in the campaign, the team has appeared more consistent lately, boasting a 16-5 record since the start of 2026.

With Donovan Mitchell rising to the challenge and Evan Mobley’s eventual return, the Cavs have slowly but surely carved out a place for themselves among the top teams in the East.

On that note, new arrival James Harden also seemed convinced of the Cavs’ roster depth, stating that the team has the necessary tools to maximize their chances. When asked about the team’s chances of contending, Harden responded:

“Yes… I don’t really know how many times I’ve said that throughout the course of my career. But given the depth, shooting, athleticism, and the versatility we have, yes.”

Currently, the Cavaliers boast a 34-21 record and are placed fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. Although their current momentum is impressive, Cleveland doesn’t enjoy a favorable record against the top three teams in the East.

With 27 games left in the season, the Cavaliers have ample opportunity and time to climb up the ladder. With only seven games separating them from the Detroit Pistons in first place, the Cavs could mathematically assume the top spot again.