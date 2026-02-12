Evan Mobley Return Timeline Revealed: The Cavs Become A Contender Again?

With Evan Mobley potentially due to return in the coming week, the Cavaliers may be able to re-assert their position as title contenders in the East.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Nov 15, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) celebrates his three-point basket in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Nov 15, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) celebrates his three-point basket in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been without their star big man Evan Mobley since Jan. 26, when the team took on the Orlando Magic and secured a 114-98 win. Although the Cavaliers have enjoyed a 7-1 record in his absence, the Cavs could be on the verge of becoming even more formidable.

According to a report by Cavaliers insider Danny Cunningham, Evan Mobley could be due to return right after the All-Star Break, potentially for their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 20 at home.

This could be extremely promising news for the Cavs, who have looked like a rejuvenated unit since the arrival of James Harden. While boasting a three-game winning streak since the 11-time All-Star’s arrival, the team has also extended its winning streak to five games following their 138-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Even with Jarrett Allen (21 PTS, 9 REB, 2 BLK against the Wizards) currently anchoring the defense, the Cavaliers have looked solid. Still, adding Evan Mobley would undoubtedly catapult the team to a higher level.

Mobley’s rapid development into a star-caliber player has been noteworthy. While asserting himself as one of the best two-way players in the game, Mobley has demonstrated more aspects of his game this season.

For the 2025-26 season, Evan Mobley is averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.9 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field and 30.4% from three-point range. Considering his offensive versatility, the Cavs’ star big man is bound to flourish when paired with a gifted playmaker like James Harden.

 

Can Evan Mobley Help Transform The Cavs Into A Contender?

The 2025-26 season has been a rocky one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After finishing at the top of the East last season, there were big expectations for the Cavs to produce the same results this year.

Although Cleveland oscillated between being a legitimate playoff team and a play-in contender early in the campaign, the team has appeared more consistent lately, boasting a 16-5 record since the start of 2026.

With Donovan Mitchell rising to the challenge and Evan Mobley’s eventual return, the Cavs have slowly but surely carved out a place for themselves among the top teams in the East.

On that note, new arrival James Harden also seemed convinced of the Cavs’ roster depth, stating that the team has the necessary tools to maximize their chances. When asked about the team’s chances of contending, Harden responded:

“Yes… I don’t really know how many times I’ve said that throughout the course of my career. But given the depth, shooting, athleticism, and the versatility we have, yes.”

Currently, the Cavaliers boast a 34-21 record and are placed fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. Although their current momentum is impressive, Cleveland doesn’t enjoy a favorable record against the top three teams in the East.

With 27 games left in the season, the Cavaliers have ample opportunity and time to climb up the ladder. With only seven games separating them from the Detroit Pistons in first place, the Cavs could mathematically assume the top spot again.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) gestures after scoring a three point basket against Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images 11 Potential Buyout Candidates Featuring Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell, And More
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like