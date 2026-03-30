Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Mavericks host the Timberwolves at American Airlines Center on March 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Mavericks are 24-50 and 13th in the West. The Timberwolves are 45-29 and fifth. The Mavericks are 14-23 at home, and the Timberwolves are 20-15 on the road.

The last few days were not the same for these teams. The Mavericks beat the Trail Blazers 100-93 on Saturday and ended a five-game losing streak. The Timberwolves lost 109-87 to the Pistons on Saturday, and the offense never found rhythm without their top star. The season series also leans one way. The Timberwolves are 3-0 against the Mavericks this year.

This game looks different if Anthony Edwards plays. He is listed as questionable for Monday night, so the Timberwolves could get their top scorer back after a flat loss to the Pistons.

For the Mavericks, Cooper Flagg is putting up 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, while P.J. Washington has given them strong frontcourt production with 14.1 points and 7.1 rebounds this season.

For the Timberwolves, Edwards is at 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while Julius Randle is giving them 20.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.

Injury Report

Mavericks

Kyrie Irving: Out (left knee surgery)

Dereck Lively II: Out (right foot surgery)

Caleb Martin: Doubtful (right plantar fascia strain)

Marvin Bagley III: Questionable (left shoulder impingement)

Moussa Cisse: Questionable (G League two-way)

Daniel Gafford: Probable (right shoulder sprain)

Naji Marshall: Probable (illness)

Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels: Out (left knee patellar tendinopathy)

Zyon Pullin: Out (G League two-way)

Rocco Zikarsky: Out (G League two-way)

Enrique Freeman: Out (G League two-way)

Ayo Dosunmu: Questionable (right calf soreness)

Anthony Edwards: Questionable (right knee patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Why The Mavericks Have The Advantage

The first real path for the Mavericks is pressure at the rim. They score 52.8 points in the paint per game, which ranks 13th in the league, and they add 17.7 fastbreak points, which ranks fifth. They are not a great shooting team from deep, but they do have a direct style. They attack, they run, and they try to score before the defense is fully set. Against a Timberwolves team that just looked stuck in the half-court without Edwards, that is a useful starting point.

Rebounding is another area where the home side can stay alive. The Mavericks average 54.5 rebounds per game, which ranks eighth. The Timberwolves are close at 54.0, which ranks 10th, so this should be a real fight on the glass. If Gafford is healthy enough to play his normal minutes, the Mavericks have at least one clean way to reduce the gap in overall talent and keep the game more physical.

There is also a shape to the offense that can bother the Timberwolves if the game gets loose. The Mavericks average 25.3 assists per game and shoot 47.0% from the field. Those numbers are not elite, but they are solid enough when Flagg and Marshall are both attacking. The Timberwolves are seventh in defensive efficiency, but they are only 16th in opponent total rebounds, and they just lost a game by 22 when the offense dried up. If the Mavericks can keep this from becoming a clean half-court game for Gobert and Randle, they have a better chance than the records suggest.

The simplest argument is still this: the Mavericks finally got a win, and this is one of the few home games left where the matchup is at least manageable if Edwards sits or is limited. Flagg has carried a big load, Marshall has given them 15.5 points per game, and Gafford’s return gives them a real vertical threat again. That is enough to make this competitive if the Timberwolves do not bring good energy from the start.

Why The Timberwolves Have The Advantage

The bigger team profile still leans toward the Timberwolves, and the important stats say it clearly. They score 117.9 points per game, which ranks seventh. They shoot 48.1% from the field and 36.9% from three, which ranks fifth from deep. The Mavericks are at 113.9 points per game, which ranks 24th, and 34.4% from three, which ranks 27th. That is a clean gap in offensive quality, especially if Edwards is back.

The defensive numbers also point the same way. The Timberwolves are seventh in defensive efficiency at 1.094. The Mavericks are 18th in defensive rating at 116.0. They also rank fourth in blocks at 5.7 per game and fifth in steals plus blocks at 14.4 per game. Those are not weird advanced stats. They simply tell you the Timberwolves make more disruptive defensive plays and protect the rim better over the course of a full game.

Then there is the direct matchup history. The Timberwolves are 3-0 against the Mavericks this season. They scored 120, 118, and 122 in those wins. That matters because it means this is not only about full-season rankings. It is also a pairing that has already worked very well for the road team. If Edwards returns, the Timberwolves should have the best scorer in the game, the better defense, and the cleaner route to efficient offense.

X-Factors

Naji Marshall is the first Mavericks x-factor. He is averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 51.6% from the field. The Mavericks need his drives and his activity because the Timberwolves are bigger and more physical in the frontcourt. If Marshall gets downhill and scores in the gaps, the Mavericks can keep the pressure off Flagg for stretches.

Daniel Gafford is the other big one for the Mavericks. He is at 9.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks on 65.8% shooting. This matchup becomes much harder if they cannot finish around the rim or control the glass at all. Gafford gives them one clear way to fight that battle. If he looks healthy enough to run, screen, and rebound, the home side has a much better chance to hang around.

Naz Reid is a major Timberwolves x-factor. He is putting up 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 36.6% from three. The Mavericks are already thin in the frontcourt, and Reid is the kind of big man who can make that worse very quickly. If he pulls a defender away from the paint and scores early with the second unit, the Timberwolves can create separation without asking too much from Edwards right away.

Donte DiVincenzo also fits this game well. He is averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 38.2% from three. The Timberwolves do not need him to dominate the ball. They need him to keep the offense moving, hit open threes, and punish late rotations. Against a Mavericks defense that has been weak most of the year, that support can decide the game before the fourth quarter.

Prediction

The Timberwolves are still the better pick. They are stronger in most areas: seventh in points per game, fifth in three-point percentage, seventh in defensive efficiency, and 3-0 in the season series. The Mavericks can keep it close if Gafford is healthy, Marshall keeps scoring, and Edwards is limited. But if Edwards plays, even for normal starter minutes, the edge becomes much clearer.

Prediction: Mavericks 108, Timberwolves 117