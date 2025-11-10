NBA Insider Reveals 3 Reasons Why The Mavericks Could Fire Nico Harrison

The storm clouds over Dallas are darkening, and the spotlight is now fixed squarely on Nico Harrison. According to Marc Stein, it has become ‘unavoidable at the highest levels’ for the Mavericks not to consider a midseason front-office change. The once-promising executive, hired in 2021 to modernize the franchise and strengthen player relations, is now facing the very real possibility of being fired before the All-Star break.

Per Stein’s latest report, three major factors are driving internal conversations about Harrison’s future: the need for a vibe shift, a push to win back alienated fans, and the growing belief that ‘the GM who traded Luka Doncic, can no longer be the one who tries to move the Mavericks past it.

That last point carries the most weight. It’s been just nine months since Harrison pulled the trigger on the most polarizing trade in franchise history, sending Luka Doncic, a 25-year-old generational superstar entering his prime, to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a single first-round pick. The move, sold as a ‘cultural reset,’ has instead detonated the franchise’s foundation.

Dallas is now 3–7, 14th in the West, and statistically one of the worst offensive teams in basketball. The Mavericks rank 30th in points per game and near last in both half-court efficiency and three-point percentage. Meanwhile, Doncic is thriving in Los Angeles, averaging 37.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 9.5 assists while turning the Lakers into early-season title contenders.

For a fan base still reeling from the trade, seeing Luka dominate in purple and gold while Dallas flounders in mediocrity has turned frustration into fury.

That’s where the ‘vibe shift’ comes in. Sources close to ownership say Patrick Dumont and the Adelson family, who assumed majority control from Mark Cuban last year are exploring a leadership change as a means of resetting morale across the organization. Harrison’s aloof leadership style, once seen as corporate and calculated, now comes across as detached and defensive.

The Mavericks’ locker room, once vibrant under Luka’s leadership, feels quiet and uncertain.

Stein’s report notes that there is a ‘growing sentiment’ internally that a new voice could stabilize the team before the season fully slips away. Several executives around the league view Dallas as ‘rudderless,’ with a mismatched roster and a broken identity. The Mavericks’ failed ‘win-now’ pivot around Davis, Klay Thompson, and Kyrie Irving has only deepened doubts about Harrison’s vision.

Kyrie remains out long-term with a torn ACL, Davis has already missed multiple games with a calf strain, and Thompson, once a marquee signing, is averaging just 7.6 points on 31% shooting.

The second factor, ‘winning back alienated fans,’ is critical for ownership. Dallas supporters have turned sharply on Harrison, blaming him for dismantling the Finals-contending roster that once revolved around Doncic. Attendance remains strong, but fan sentiment online and in local media has grown toxic. Harrison’s public comments last spring, when he questioned Luka’s work ethic and dismissed fan criticism as ‘noise’ have aged poorly.

The third reason is purely symbolic: the man who traded Luka Doncic can’t be the man to lead the Mavericks into whatever comes next. Harrison’s decisions have become a stain too large to scrub out. Even if he somehow rebuilds a competitive roster, the shadow of that trade will hang over every move.

For now, Dallas is holding off on immediate action. Cooper Flagg, the 18-year-old No. 1 pick, remains a bright spot, and ownership wants to give the season a few more weeks before making structural changes. But the tone has clearly shifted. Harrison’s once-untouchable position has become precarious, and the front office is quietly preparing for contingency scenarios.

If Dallas continues to lose, it won’t be long before the ‘when’ turns into ‘now.’ Nico Harrison’s tenure, once seen as the dawn of a modern Mavericks era, may soon end as one of the most disastrous front-office experiments in franchise history, undone by bad trades, lost trust, and the ghost of Luka Doncic lighting up Los Angeles.