Video: Chet Holmgren Puts Cooper Flagg On A Poster With A Vicious Slam Dunk

After throwing down his first NBA poster dunk against the Raptors yesterday, Cooper Flagg received his 'Welcome to the NBA' moment by Chet Holmgren tonight.

Oct 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg had himself a special performance on Sunday night. While playing a crucial role in helping his team secure their first win of the season, Flagg also threw down the first poster dunk of his NBA career against the Toronto Raptors.

While impressive, the back-to-back game against the Oklahoma City Thunder had more memorable moments in store for Cooper Flagg. In the third quarter of Monday night’s game, the Thunder big man Chet Holmgren gave the Mavs rookie his “Welcome to the NBA” moment.

At 7’1″, Chet Holmgren is an extremely mobile big man. While additionally being a tremendous three-point shooter, Holmgren creates a lot of options on offense with his floor spacing ability.

Positioned on the wing, Holmgren cleanly receives the ball for a catch-and-shoot three-pointer. With PJ Washington out of position on the play, the Thunder big man exploited the situation and put up a shot fake to drive into the paint.

Cooper Flagg has been touted for his defensive instincts that complement his physical tools and athleticism. While this makes him a special talent, he simply stood no chance against Holmgren coming down the runway.

To make matters more interesting, Holmgren did a lot more than put Flagg on a poster during the game. On an earlier play in the second quarter, the Thunder big man stuffed the Mavs rookie, who was attempting to finish strong at the rim.

While putting his rim protection skills on full display, Holmgren showed Flagg that he still has a long way to go.

 

Chet Holmgren Dominated Against Cooper Flagg

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Monday night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks has been a one-sided affair for the most part. With an 18-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Thunder seemed to be in a comfortable position to win.

Although the Mavericks are on the second night of a back-to-back, their overall production has been underwhelming. After an inspiring performance against the Raptors, Cooper Flagg, in particular, has come up short.

Flagg, who had a career-high 22 points last night, faded against the Thunder, having only posted two points, two rebounds, and two steals on 1-for-9 shooting overall.

In comparison, Holmgren has had a solid game, as he put up 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and three blocks for the game. Having anchored the Thunder’s defense, the big man continues to show why he has been deserving of the massive contract extension he received in the summer.

Although the Thunder enjoyed a solid lead for the majority of the fourth quarter, a late comeback effort led by Anthony Davis put Dallas in a position to upset the reigning champions. Unfortunately, the Thunder managed to come away with a 101-94 win behind some clutch shooting by Holmgren, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Lu Dort.

