Houston Rockets Win First Game Of The Season: 3 Positives And 3 Negatives Of Their Performance

The Houston Rockets finally broke through on Monday night, delivering their first win of the season in emphatic fashion. Behind a balanced offensive attack and a scorching start from deep, Houston dismantled the Brooklyn Nets 137-109 in front of an energized home crowd.

Tari Eason led the charge with 22 points and five three-pointers off the bench, while Alperen Sengun stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Reed Sheppard chipped in 15 points and eight assists, Kevin Durant added 19 points, and Amen Thompson added steady playmaking to round out a dominant team performance.

After narrow losses to Oklahoma City in double overtime and to Detroit by just four points, this was the first time all season the Rockets left no doubt. They set the tone early, shooting over 60% in the first quarter to build a 17-point lead and never looked back.

By the third quarter, the advantage ballooned past 25 points as the Nets, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, struggled to match Houston’s pace and energy. Let’s break down the key takeaways from the Rockets’ breakthrough win, how Houston’s depth and energy flipped the script, the continued growth of its young core, and why this victory could signal the start of real momentum heading into the next stretch of the season.

1. The Rockets’ Shooting Finally Clicks At Every Level

Houston finally looked like the explosive, free-flowing team many expected coming into the season. The Rockets shot an impressive 57.6% from the field and 50% from three, punishing the Nets with decisive shot selection.

Their 33 assists underscored just how balanced the attack was as every possession seemed to involve multiple touches, cutters, and kick-outs that kept Brooklyn’s defense chasing. After struggling to finish plays in their first two games, Houston’s rhythm and spacing were in sync from the opening tip.

The result was an offense that not only looked efficient but also confident. The Rockets outscored Brooklyn 23-4 on fast breaks and turned defense into offense with ease, a key factor of last season.

What stood out most was the poise; no hesitation on open looks and no over-dribbling in traffic. It was a glimpse of what this young group can be when their energy matches their execution.

2. Interior Domination Sets The Tone

Houston’s edge inside was one of the biggest stories of the night. The Rockets outscored the Nets 66-46 in the paint, imposing their will from the start with a relentless downhill attack. Alperen Sengun was the anchor, carving out deep post position and scoring efficiently while also creating for others with his sharp passing.

Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. complemented him perfectly, crashing the lane and attacking mismatches whenever Brooklyn tried to switch smaller defenders onto them. The Rockets’ aggressiveness forced the Nets to collapse defensively, opening up wide-open perimeter looks.

Even though the rebounding numbers were close at 39-37, Houston controlled the glass when it mattered most. They used their physicality to limit second-chance points and convert inside opportunities at a high clip.

Every time the Nets tried to mount a run, Houston answered with power plays near the rim, whether it was a Sengun hook shot, an Eason drive, or a put-back dunk. No doubt, Ime Udoka was happy with the force his team showed tonight.

3. Defensive Energy And Turnover Pressure Pay Off

The Rockets’ defense fueled their offense from the opening quarter. They forced 14 turnovers, converting those into 23 points, and their 10 steals reflected just how disruptive they were on the perimeter.

Amen Thompson and Tari Eason were particularly impactful, using their athleticism to cut off passing lanes and spark transition breaks. For the first time this season, Houston looked like a cohesive defensive unit by rotating quickly, closing out hard on shooters, and contesting nearly every drive to the rim.

That collective energy set the tone and never allowed Brooklyn to find a rhythm.

Equally important was how the Rockets stayed disciplined while playing with aggression. They committed just 22 fouls to Brooklyn’s 24 and didn’t give up easy free throws that could’ve let the Nets back into the game. When Houston’s defense is active but composed, they’re capable of dictating tempo against most teams.

4. Point Guard Play Still A Work In Progress

As dominant as the performance was, Houston’s need for a true point guard remains clear. The Rockets continue to experiment with multiple ball-handlers; Sengun, Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, and even Tari Eason each took turns initiating sets.

It worked against Brooklyn’s tired legs, but there were still stretches where possessions stalled, spacing broke down, and the offense relied on isolation scoring to bail them out. This lack of structure doesn’t always hurt when shots are falling, but against elite defenses, it can become a real limitation.

Coach Ime Udoka has emphasized positionless play and versatility, and Houston certainly has the talent to make that system thrive. Still, at times, they look uncertain about who’s running the show in the half-court.

The Rockets are leaning heavily on athletic talent instead of execution. For this team to reach its potential, someone will need to embrace the role of primary floor general while Fred VanVleet is out, and he might have to come via free agency or trade.