Denver Nuggets’ Road To The NBA Finals Looks Like The Toughest Road Of All Time

Nuggets face brutal playoff path with Timberwolves, Thunder, and Spurs looming.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball in the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets enter the 2026 playoffs with momentum, but their path to the Finals may be one of the toughest ever faced by a contender. A 54-28 record secured them the third seed in the Western Conference, but that positioning has set up a brutal three-round gauntlet that could define their legacy.

Denver closed the regular season with a 12-game winning streak, capped by a win over the San Antonio Spurs. That run showed a team peaking at the right time. At the same time, there were signs the Nuggets considered manipulating their seeding. They rested seven rotation players before the finale, which suggested a potential preference to drop to fourth and face the Houston Rockets. That did not happen, and now the road is set.

It starts with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. This is not a typical opening matchup. Minnesota has reached the Western Conference Finals in each of the last two seasons and eliminated Denver in a seven-game series in the 2024 playoffs. While the Nuggets won the regular season series 3-1 this year, playoff basketball is a different environment. The Timberwolves bring size, defensive versatility, and continuity. This alone is a matchup that could easily be a conference finals series.

If Denver advances, the likely second-round opponent is the Oklahoma City Thunder. This is where the path becomes even more difficult. Oklahoma City is the defending champion and has already proven it can beat Denver in a playoff setting, eliminating them in seven games last season. The Thunder also held a 3-1 edge in the regular season this year, showing matchup advantages on both ends of the floor. Facing a defending champion this early in the bracket is rare for a team with legitimate title aspirations.

Then comes a potential Western Conference Finals clash with the Spurs. While Denver holds a 3-1 regular-season record against San Antonio, the context matters. The Spurs have taken a major leap and present a unique challenge with their combination of youth, athleticism, and structure. Avoiding them until the conference finals might sound favorable, but reaching that stage after surviving Minnesota and Oklahoma City would already require two elite-level series wins.

If the Nuggets manage to navigate this path and reach the Finals, it would stand alongside some of the toughest playoff runs in NBA history. Beating a conference finalist, a defending champion, and an emerging contender in sequence would elevate this group into a different tier.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article "You Got To Get Rid Of Your Demons" - Former Bulls Player Told Scottie Pippen To End Beef With Michael Jordan “You Got To Get Rid Of Your Demons” – Former Bulls Player Told Scottie Pippen To End Beef With Michael Jordan
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like