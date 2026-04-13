Denver Nuggets’ Road To The NBA Finals Looks Like The Toughest Road Of All Time

The Denver Nuggets enter the 2026 playoffs with momentum, but their path to the Finals may be one of the toughest ever faced by a contender. A 54-28 record secured them the third seed in the Western Conference, but that positioning has set up a brutal three-round gauntlet that could define their legacy.

Denver closed the regular season with a 12-game winning streak, capped by a win over the San Antonio Spurs. That run showed a team peaking at the right time. At the same time, there were signs the Nuggets considered manipulating their seeding. They rested seven rotation players before the finale, which suggested a potential preference to drop to fourth and face the Houston Rockets. That did not happen, and now the road is set.

It starts with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. This is not a typical opening matchup. Minnesota has reached the Western Conference Finals in each of the last two seasons and eliminated Denver in a seven-game series in the 2024 playoffs. While the Nuggets won the regular season series 3-1 this year, playoff basketball is a different environment. The Timberwolves bring size, defensive versatility, and continuity. This alone is a matchup that could easily be a conference finals series.

If Denver advances, the likely second-round opponent is the Oklahoma City Thunder. This is where the path becomes even more difficult. Oklahoma City is the defending champion and has already proven it can beat Denver in a playoff setting, eliminating them in seven games last season. The Thunder also held a 3-1 edge in the regular season this year, showing matchup advantages on both ends of the floor. Facing a defending champion this early in the bracket is rare for a team with legitimate title aspirations.

Then comes a potential Western Conference Finals clash with the Spurs. While Denver holds a 3-1 regular-season record against San Antonio, the context matters. The Spurs have taken a major leap and present a unique challenge with their combination of youth, athleticism, and structure. Avoiding them until the conference finals might sound favorable, but reaching that stage after surviving Minnesota and Oklahoma City would already require two elite-level series wins.

If the Nuggets manage to navigate this path and reach the Finals, it would stand alongside some of the toughest playoff runs in NBA history. Beating a conference finalist, a defending champion, and an emerging contender in sequence would elevate this group into a different tier.