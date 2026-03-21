Nuggets Player Ratings: Murray Comes Up Huge In Comeback Win Against Raptors

It definitely didn’t feel like Denver’s night for long stretches, but championship-level teams have a way of flipping games without warning. Down for most of the contest and struggling to slow down Toronto’s balanced attack, the Nuggets leaned on shot-making and composure when it mattered most.

Then came the avalanche. Jamal Murray completely changed the tone in the second half, turning a controlled Raptors game into a late Denver takeover.

Behind his scoring bursts and timely execution, the Nuggets erased the deficit and walked away with a 121-115 win, despite trailing for nearly two-thirds of the night.

Jamal Murray: A+

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 10-18 FG, 2-6 3PT, 9-10 FT, 26 MIN

This is exactly what “takeover” looks like. Murray changed the entire energy of the game. Every big possession in the second half seemed to run through him, and more often than not, he delivered.

What made it even more impressive was the control. He was reading the defense, picking mismatches, getting to the line, and breaking Toronto’s rhythm piece by piece. When Denver needed someone to tilt the game, he didn’t hesitate.

Nikola Jokic: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 9-14 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-5 FT, 37 MIN

This was one of those Nikola Jokic games where he controls everything without ever forcing dominance. He didn’t explode statistically, but the game flowed through him in all the right ways. Every possession felt organized when he touched the ball.

He flirted with another triple-double and made the right reads consistently, especially as Denver started clawing back. What stood out most was his patience since he let the game come to him, then subtly tightened his grip when it was time to close.

Tim Hardaway Jr.: A

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 8-16 FG, 7-10 3PT, 28 MIN

This was the swing piece off the bench. Hardaway caught fire from deep and gave Denver the exact scoring punch it needed to stay within striking distance before Murray took over.

Seven threes completely changed the math of the game. Every time Toronto looked comfortable, Hardaway answered. Without this shooting burst, the comeback probably never materializes.

Aaron Gordon: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 6-10 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-5 FT, 29 MIN

Aaron Gordon gave Denver exactly what it needed from him. He picked his spots well, finished through contact, and didn’t try to play outside of his role while others heated up. There wasn’t anything flashy about his night, but it was steady, controlled, and necessary to keep the offense afloat early.

Defensively, he had his hands full with bigger wings and held his own for the most part. It wasn’t a lockdown performance, but he stayed engaged and avoided costly mistakes. On a night where others carried the scoring load late, Gordon’s quiet efficiency was part of the foundation.

Bruce Brown: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 TOV, 4-6 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 21 MIN

Classic Bruce Brown game; efficient, timely, and physical. He didn’t dominate possessions, but every contribution felt meaningful. Whether it was a cut, a transition bucket, or a corner three, he delivered in rhythm.

Christian Braun: B-

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 5-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 33 MIN

Braun gave solid minutes without overextending himself. He moved well off the ball, finished his chances efficiently, and didn’t disrupt the offensive flow. His role was simple, and he executed it cleanly.

Defensively, he had mixed moments. He competed, but Toronto’s ball movement forced him into tough rotations at times. Still, this was a serviceable, low-mistake performance in a game where others carried the load.

Cameron Johnson: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 2-7 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-3 FT, 31 MIN

Offensively, this was brutal to watch. Johnson had a myriad of good looks but was unable to find a rhythm. Missing wide-open threes limits the offense and the spacing, which was evident from the start of the game.

He competed defensively for some steals and was able to contribute on the boards. His role is built on shot-making, and Johnson will need to up the ante and be more reliable in a more contested game next time.

Spencer Jones: C

Game Stats: 3 REB, 4 AST, 0-1 FG, 18 MIN

Scoreless but still played a positive role. Made solid decisions and played good team basketball. His 4 assists show that he was actively engaged and playing the role of a facilitator.

Tyus Jones: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 3 MIN

Jones normally calms down lineups with his decision-making, but there was no flow to it in such limited minutes. He was solid defensively, but did not do anything to change the game.