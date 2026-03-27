Nuggets vs. Jazz Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Friday night at Ball Arena brings the third meeting of the season between the Nuggets and Jazz, with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Nuggets are 46-28 and fourth in the West, while the Jazz are 21-52 and 14th. The split gap is just as clear: the Nuggets are 22-13 at home, and the Jazz are 8-27 on the road.

The Nuggets come in with real momentum. They beat the Mavericks 142-135 on Wednesday for their fourth straight win and their fifth straight home win. The Jazz are moving the other way after a 133-110 loss to the Wizards on Wednesday, which pushed their skid to three games.

This matchup has already leaned one way. The Nuggets won 135-112 on December 22 and escaped with a 128-125 win on March 2, so they lead the season series 2-0 heading into the third of four meetings.

Nikola Jokic is at 27.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.8 assists, while Jamal Murray has put up 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists.

For the Jazz, Ace Bailey has produced 13.4 points and 4.1 rebounds, and Kyle Filipowski has added 10.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

This is the kind of game the Nuggets need to bank, because the middle of the West is still crowded and the Jazz arrive short-handed in the backcourt and frontcourt.

Injury Report

Nuggets

David Roddy: Out (G League two-way)

KJ Simpson: Out (G League two-way)

Jazz

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (left knee injury recovery)

Walker Kessler: Out (left shoulder injury recovery)

Lauri Markkanen: Out (right hip impingement)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (nose injury recovery)

Isaiah Collier: Out (left hamstring injury management)

Keyonte George: Out (right hamstring strain)

Blake Hinson: Out (G League two-way)

Kyle Filipowski: Probable (illness)

Why The Nuggets Have The Advantage

The starting point is the offense, because no team has been better in that department this season. The Nuggets rank first in offensive rating at 121.9, first in effective field goal percentage at 57.5%, and first in three-point percentage at 39.4%. They are also scoring 121.1 points per game. That is a brutal profile for the Jazz to deal with because their defense has been the weakest in the league, with a 122.0 defensive rating and 125.2 points allowed per game.

The possession quality leans the same way. The Nuggets average 28.6 assists per game, turn it over on only 11.5% of possessions, and get to the line at a strong free-throw-attempt rate. The Jazz can move the ball too, but they also give up too many clean looks and too many efficient trips. Against Jokic, that usually gets exposed fast because one bad rotation becomes a dunk, a kickout three, or a foul.

There is also enough defensive support here, even if the Nuggets are not elite on that end. They are 13th in opponent effective field goal percentage at 54.3% and hold opponents to 34.9% from three. That matters in this specific matchup because the Jazz are without Isaiah Collier, Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Jusuf Nurkic. The shot creation burden is heavier on a thin group, and that usually shows up first in late-clock possessions.

Then there is the game environment. The Nuggets are 22-13 at home, have won five straight in that building, and just watched Murray drop 53 in the last game. The Jazz are 8-27 on the road with a minus-9.3 road net rating. That does not automatically end the game before it starts, but it does mean the Jazz need almost everything to go right to stay level deep into the fourth.

Why The Jazz Have The Advantage

The case for the Jazz starts with pace and activity. They are fifth in possessions per game at 104.2, average 29.4 assists, and score 16.8 fastbreak points per game. That matters because the Nuggets are most comfortable when the game is played at their pace, with Jokic controlling half-court structure and Murray dictating late-clock creation. If the Jazz can turn this into a faster game with more random possessions, they at least have a way to make the favorite uncomfortable.

There is also some real offensive competence in the Jazz numbers, even with the record where it is. They average 117.3 points per game and have a 114.5 offensive rating, which is not bottom-tier offense. They also own a 26.3% offensive rebound rate, so they can create extra chances when the first shot misses. If they get second possessions and keep the score moving, the pressure shifts at least a little toward the home side.

The season series also says this has not been a walk. The first meeting was a blowout, but the second was a three-point game, and the Jazz scored 125 in that one despite losing. That matters because it shows the offensive path is real. They can still get into the paint, move the ball, and create enough scoring to stretch the game if the Nuggets slip defensively.

The clearest tactical hope is simple. The Nuggets do not force a lot of turnovers. They rank 30th in opponent turnovers per possession, so opponents usually get to run offense. If the Jazz stay organized, avoid empty live-ball mistakes, and make the Nuggets defend multiple actions, they can keep this from becoming an easy night.

X-Factors

Christian Braun is a real swing piece for the Nuggets because this matchup should give him room to cut, run, and finish. He has put up 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 51.4% from the field. The Jazz are likely to commit extra bodies toward Jokic and Murray, and Braun is usually the player who punishes that first mistake without needing the ball for long. If he is active off the ball, the Nuggets’ offense gets even easier.

Peyton Watson belongs here, too. He has produced 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, along with 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks, and he is coming off 21 points against the Mavericks. His value in this matchup is the two-way part. He can attack a scrambled defense on one end and then use his length to bother young wings on the other. If Watson gives the Nuggets a clean two-way quarter or two, that can be enough to break the game open.

Cody Williams is one of the Jazz pieces worth watching because his role can grow fast with so many frontcourt and wing injuries around him. He has put up 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. The Nuggets are going to put pressure on the Jazz to score efficiently in support of Bailey and Filipowski, and Williams is one of the few active wings who can help with that without hijacking possessions. If he turns closeouts into paint touches, the Jazz offense has a better chance to stay functional.

Elijah Harkless is another one. He has averaged 6.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Those are modest numbers, but his job is clear in a game like this: keep the ball moving, survive the defensive pressure, and give the Jazz some dribble creation when the first option is gone. If he can organize second-unit possessions and avoid turnovers, the Jazz can at least keep the game from tilting completely when the stars rest.

Prediction

The Nuggets should handle this one. The gap is too wide in the most important categories: first in offensive rating, first in effective field goal percentage, first in three-point percentage, and 22-13 at home against a Jazz team that has the league’s worst defensive rating and is missing too many core pieces. The Jazz have enough passing and pace to make the game look alive for stretches, but over 48 minutes, this is a bad matchup for a depleted defense.

Prediction: Nuggets 127, Jazz 113