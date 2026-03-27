Warriors vs. Wizards Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Friday night at Chase Center brings a game the Warriors cannot afford to waste. The Warriors are 35-38 and 10th in the West, while the Wizards are 17-55 and 13th in the East. The split edge is clear too: the Warriors are 20-15 at home, and the Wizards are 6-29 on the road.

The Warriors beat the Nets 109-106 on Wednesday behind a career-high 31 points from Gui Santos. The Wizards also played on Wednesday and handled the Jazz 133-110, snapping a 16-game losing streak in the process.

The Warriors already took the first meeting 125-117 on March 16, so they lead the season series 1-0.

Brandin Podziemski is putting up 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while Kristaps Porzingis has posted 16.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

For the Wizards, Alex Sarr is at 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, while Bilal Coulibaly is producing 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

This is one of those games where the standings and the pressure both point in the same direction.

Injury Report

Warriors

Jimmy Butler III: Out (right ACL surgery)

Stephen Curry: Out (right patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Seth Curry: Out (left adductor strain)

Al Horford: Out (right soleus strain)

Moses Moody: Out (left patellar tendon rupture)

Quinten Post: Out (right foot injury management)

Wizards

Anthony Davis: Out (left finger sprain)

Trae Young: Out (low back pain, right quad contusion)

Kyshawn George: Out (left elbow sprain)

D’Angelo Russell: Out (not with team)

Cam Whitmore: Out (right shoulder deep vein thrombosis)

Bilal Coulibaly: Questionable (right retrocalcaneal bursitis)

Tre Johnson: Questionable (right foot sprain)

Alex Sarr: Questionable (left big toe capsulitis)

Tristan Vukcevic: Questionable (low back tightness)

Why The Warriors Have The Advantage

The cleanest edge is still the overall team baseline. The Warriors are at a 114.9 offensive rating, which ranks 19th, and a 114.7 defensive rating. That is not dominant, but it is still much steadier than what the Wizards bring in. The Wizards have a 111.0 offensive rating and a 122.3 defensive rating, and their minus-11.1 scoring margin is the worst mark in the league. That gap matters because the Warriors do not need to be great here. They just need to be more normal than the Wizards.

The ball movement should matter a lot in this matchup. The Warriors are fourth in the league in assists at 29.0 per game, and they still generate 15.9 made threes a night even with the roster stripped down by injuries. On the other side, the Wizards are 25th in assists at 25.0 per game and 27th in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.591. That points to the same thing it usually does: the Warriors are more likely to get to second and third actions cleanly, and the Wizards are more likely to give possessions away before they even become real scoring chances.

There is also a clear perimeter angle. The Wizards are allowing a 55.5% opponent effective field goal percentage, 36.4% opponent three-point shooting, and 40.6 points from three-pointers per game. That is a problem against a Warriors team that still leans hard on spacing and volume, especially with Podziemski, Porzingis, Santos, and Melton taking on bigger offensive roles. If the Warriors get clean catch-and-shoot looks, the Wizards do not have the defensive discipline to survive that math for four quarters.

The turnover battle tilts the same way. The Warriors average 9.9 steals per game, while the Wizards commit 15.8 turnovers per game. That would matter in any matchup, but it matters more here because the Wizards do not have Trae Young or D’Angelo Russell available to settle the game when possessions get messy. If the Warriors turn this into a game of extra possessions and live-ball mistakes, the talent gap gets wider very quickly.

Why The Wizards Have The Advantage

The Wizards’ best path starts with pace. They are sixth in possessions per game at 105.1, while the Warriors sit at 103.5 in this matchup profile. That is not a small difference. The Wizards need this game to feel random, fast, and uncomfortable, because the longer it lives in a controlled half-court script, the more it turns into a Warriors game.

There is also a real argument that the Warriors are vulnerable to that kind of chaos right now. They committed 26 turnovers against the Nets on Wednesday and still nearly gave that game away. For the season, they are at 15.9 turnovers per game, which is simply too high for a team this thin. The Wizards are not a disciplined defensive machine, but they do average 7.9 steals and 5.8 blocks. If they can speed the Warriors up and make them throw the ball around again, this gets more volatile than it should.

The Wizards also just played their best game in weeks. They shot 55.3% from the field, made 13 threes, won the glass 56-43, and got 27 assists in the blowout over the Jazz. One good night does not erase the season, but it does matter when a team like this needs a reason to believe. If they bring the same physicality on the boards and get another efficient scoring night from the young group, the Warriors will have to take this seriously deep into the game.

The bigger point is simple. The Wizards are still a bad team, but the Warriors are missing Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, Moses Moody, Al Horford, Seth Curry, and Quinten Post. That strips away a lot of scoring, shot creation, and lineup balance. The Wizards do not need to be better in a broad sense. They need to make this ugly enough that the Warriors’ injuries become the main story.

X-Factors

Gui Santos is the obvious Warriors x-factor right now. He is at 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists for the season, but his role is much bigger than that line with so many scorers out. He just dropped 31 on the Nets, and that matters because the Wizards are one of the worst teams in the league at staying connected to movement and second-side cuts. If Santos attacks closeouts and runs the floor again, the Warriors get a real source of pressure without needing Podziemski or Porzingis to do everything.

De’Anthony Melton is the other Warriors swing piece. He has put up 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, and his recent return has given the Warriors one more guard who can break down a defense instead of just keeping the ball moving. Against a Wizards team that gives up a lot of dribble penetration and does not have much perimeter resistance left on the injury report, Melton’s downhill game matters. If he gets into the paint and bends the defense, the Warriors’ offense looks much more stable.

Julian Reese is a real X-factor for the Wizards because he gives them an interior source of energy that this matchup needs. He is at 12.0 points and 10.7 rebounds, and he is coming off a 26-point, 17-rebound game against the Jazz. The Warriors are not a dominant rebounding team, so Reese has a real chance to swing possessions if he keeps crashing the glass and finishing inside. If he wins that battle, the Wizards get more margin than they usually have.

Tristan Vukcevic belongs here, too, if he is active. He has produced 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in just 13.6 minutes per game, which tells you the value is about scoring pop, not volume minutes. The Wizards need one of their young bigs to stretch the floor enough to keep Porzingis and Draymond Green from camping in the lane. If Vukcevic gives them spacing and a few quick scoring possessions, they have a better chance to make this uncomfortable.

Prediction

The Warriors should win this game, and it should look like a game they control more than a game they survive. The Wizards can make it messy with pace and energy, but the stronger indicators still sit with the home team: fourth in assists, better two-way efficiency, a far better defensive profile, and a huge gap in overall scoring margin. The injuries keep the door open a little, but the Wizards still do too many losing things over a full game for this to be the spot where the Warriors slip.

Prediction: Warriors 118, Wizards 108