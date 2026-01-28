Pistons Hold On To Survive A Ferocious Nuggets Comeback In 109-107 Win: 5 Major Takeaways

The Detroit Pistons seemed confident about their victory and looked in control during the game against the Denver Nuggets. Little Caesars Arena was prepared to be engulfed in a celebration. They began to look close to capturing their win once their lead ballooned to 18.

However, the final stretch of the game revealed more potential yet to be unlocked for the Denver Nuggets. The atmosphere of the game began to change as the arena began to hold their breath. The game came to a final capture as the Nuggets began to trickle in points, which built a stream to a near victory.

However, their efforts were denied as the Pistons claimed their 109-107 victory, behind two clutch free throws from Tobias Harris and some superb play from Cade Cunningham.

Even though they led for 98% of the game, it brought sweat to the potential failure of claimed points. In the end, it revealed the art of control in the final possession, and an efficient and effective offense ran from their superstar point guard.

1. Cade Cunningham Controlled The Game For Three Quarters

Cade Cunningham didn’t just put up numbers; he controlled the flow of the game. He finished with 22 points and 11 assists, shot 9-for-17, and somehow managed to play 36 minutes without committing a single turnover. That’s elite composure from a lead guard, especially in a game that got tight late.

Detroit’s offense hummed when Cunningham was orchestrating. The Pistons had 24 assists on 44 made shots, and Cade was at the center of nearly everything good they produced. He kept feeding Tobias Harris in rhythm, found cutters slipping behind the defense, and never forced hero shots when Denver started applying pressure.

2. Tobias Harris Delivered An Efficient Night

This was one of those Tobias Harris games where you look up and realize he’s been cooking all night. He dropped 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting and added 8 rebounds, doing most of his damage in the mid-range and around the basket.

Detroit struggled from deep, hitting just 6-of-31 from three (19%), but it didn’t matter because Harris and the bigs kept punishing the interior. The Pistons outscored Denver 64-48 in the paint, and Harris’ ability to score without needing plays called specifically for him kept the offense from stalling when the outside shots weren’t falling.

3. Ausar Thompson’s All-Around Impact Changed Possessions

Ausar Thompson was everywhere in his 20 minutes, finishing with 14 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds, and a block. His defensive activity changed the tone of the game, especially in the second quarter when Detroit built separation.

Those steals weren’t just nice stats; they led directly to points. Detroit forced 15 Denver turnovers and turned them into 20 points, and Thompson was the main disruptor. He jumped passing lanes, poked balls loose on drives, and turned defense into instant offense. His +14 plus-minus shows how much the game tilted when he was on the floor.

4. Denver Won The Glass But Couldn’t Overcome Mistakes

The Nuggets actually won the rebounding battle 49-41 and piled up 9 blocks, with Jonas Valanciunas putting together a bruising line of 16 points and 16 rebounds, including 7 on the offensive glass. Denver had stretches where they completely owned the paint defensively.

But they couldn’t take care of the ball. Those 15 turnovers were killers, especially against a Pistons team that thrives in transition. Jamal Murray had 24 points and 10 assists, but needed 18 shots to get there and missed five free throws (10-15). In a two-point game, that inefficiency loomed large.

5. Detroit’s Ball Security Was The Hidden Difference

When Denver made its run, the Pistons didn’t panic, and that hasn’t always been the case with this young group. Detroit committed just 7 turnovers all night, which is incredibly low considering the pace and Denver’s rim protection.

Jalen Duren chipped in 14 points and 8 rebounds, and the bench gave solid support without trying to do too much. Even in the final minute, Detroit stuck to simple, smart possessions instead of rushing bad shots. It wasn’t pretty at the end, but it was mature basketball – and that’s why the Pistons escaped instead of collapsing.