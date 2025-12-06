Pistons Overpower Bucks As Chaos Unfolds With Bobby Portis And Isaiah Stewart

The Pistons tightened their grip on the top spot in the East with a 124-112 win over the Bucks, controlling the game on the glass and shooting efficiently from all levels. Detroit dictated the pace all night, out-rebounded Milwaukee by a wide margin, and closed strong despite a late Bucks run. The performance alone was enough to talk about, but the post-game fireworks made this matchup even louder.

Detroit’s offensive balance carried the night, led by Cade Cunningham with 23 points, six rebounds, 12 assists, zero steals, and one block on 44.4 percent shooting and 30.0 percent from three. Isaiah Stewart followed with 19 points, two rebounds, zero assists, zero steals, and one block on 75.0 percent shooting and 60.0 percent from deep. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren delivered a monster double-double with 16 points, 16 rebounds, one assist, zero steals, and one block on 75.0 percent shooting.

Without Giannis tonight, Milwaukee’s top scorers were highlighted by Kevin Porter Jr., who dropped 32 points, four rebounds, six assists, four steals, and one block on 68.8 percent shooting and 77.8 percent from behind the arc. Kyle Kuzma added 15 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and zero blocks while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 50.0 percent on threes. Guard Ryan Rollins chipped in 10 points, six rebounds, six assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 28.6 percent shooting (14.3 percent from three).

Cade Cunningham once again set the tone for Detroit, orchestrating the offense with total command. His 23-and-12 statline highlighted another night where he dictated tempo, punished mismatches, and elevated the young roster around him. In a season where the Pistons have shocked the league, Cunningham continues to validate his rise as one of the most complete guards in basketball.

With averages of 27.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game this season, his play has helped elevate the Pistons to the top spot in the East at 19-5. His leadership has everyone locked in, and players like Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Isaiah Stewart have responded by filling their roles perfectly.

Tonight, things got a little extra chippy on the court as both sides battled for the win. First it was Bobby Portis, who went off on a Pistons fan in a heated altercation. We do not know what set it off, but Portis promptly shut it down in a fit of rage.

Bobby Portis to a fan: “Yo mama scared you b*tch a$$ n*gga” 😭 pic.twitter.com/Z47slzBZB0 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 7, 2025

After the buzzer, Pistons veteran Isaiah Stewart took a shot at the Bucks for running zone defense at the end of the game. He accused them of trying to avoid matchups, implying they were soft and deserved to take the loss tonight.

“Just break it,” said Stweart on the defensive strategy. “It ain’t really a hard zone, we just got to move them around. It’s a grown man’s game, and they’re out here playing zone. They don’t want to match up against us.”

For two teams on opposite ends of the standings, this game was more competitive than most expected. The Bucks are playing with a sense of desperation that bleeds into everything they do both on and off the court. For the Pistons, it is about confidence and assurance in what they’ve built.

Detroit’s rise has been impossible to ignore, and nights like this only strengthen the belief that this group is built to last. They match discipline with toughness, and their stars continue to meet the moment. Even with emotions running high, the Pistons never lost control, proving once again why they sit atop the East. If they keep playing with this edge, the rest of the conference will have no choice but to take them seriously.