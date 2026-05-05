Pistons Player Ratings: Cunningham Leads Detroit To Game 1 Victory Over Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons took Game 1 after a 111-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers thanks to a controlled performance from Cade Cunningham.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Nov 26, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts after his three point basket against the Boston Celtics in the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons opened their playoff series with authority behind Cade Cunningham to secure a Game 1 victory, 111-101, over the Cleveland Cavaliers. While the final scoreline suggests a competitive matchup, Detroit dictated the tempo for most of the night.

Cunningham’s leadership stood out, but this was very much a complete team effort as the Pistons executed on both ends to take early control of the series. The Cavaliers struggled to gain momentum throughout the game as the East’s number one seed started with a vengeance and ended strong. Here are the Pistons player ratings.

 

Cade Cunningham: A

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 4 TOV, 6-19 FG, 2-5 3PT, 9-11 FT, 42 MIN

Cunningham controlled the game with poise and composure, even if his shooting efficiency wasn’t elite. He dictated the offense, created opportunities for others, and repeatedly got to the free-throw line. His ability to manage the pace and make clutch plays late underscored his role as Detroit’s leader.

 

Ausar Thompson: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-6 FG, 3-4 FT, 33 MIN

Ausar Thompson filled the stat sheet with a well-rounded performance, impacting the game in multiple areas. His efficiency stood out, and his defensive versatility helped disrupt Cleveland’s rhythm. He continues to prove his value as a connective piece who elevates lineups without needing heavy shot volume.

 

Jalen Duren: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST, 1 TOV, 4-11 FG, 0-0 3PT, 3-4 FT, 35 MIN

Jalen Duren anchored the paint with a strong double-double, dominating the glass – especially on the offensive end. While his finishing could have been more efficient, his passing out of the post and physical presence inside made a major difference. He also held his own defensively against a tough Cavaliers frontcourt.

 

Tobias Harris: B+

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 6-14 FG, 1-5 3PT, 7-8 FT, 39 MIN

Tobias Harris delivered a steady veteran performance, balancing scoring efficiency with defensive activity. While his outside shot wasn’t falling consistently, he attacked mismatches effectively and got to the free-throw line, converting at a high rate. His rebounding and ability to contribute defensively helped stabilize Detroit during key stretches.

 

Duncan Robinson: B+

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 2 AST, 2 STL, 7-12 FG, 5-8 3PT, 0-1 FT, 28 MIN

Robinson provided elite floor spacing and shot-making, knocking down five threes at a high clip. His off-ball movement constantly pressured Cleveland’s defense, opening driving lanes for teammates. Add in a couple of steals, and this was a highly impactful two-way outing for a player primarily known for his shooting.

 

Daniss Jenkins: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 4 STL, 1 TOV, 5-13 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 29 MIN

LeVert provided a strong all-around effort off the bench, particularly on defense with four steals. His scoring was somewhat inefficient, but he compensated with hustle plays, rebounding, and playmaking that helped swing momentum in Detroit’s favor.

 

Isaiah Stewart: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 2-2 FG, 2-2 FT, 13 MIN

Stewart was efficient in limited minutes, providing physicality and energy off the bench. He didn’t play a large role statistically, but his presence helped maintain intensity when the starters rested.

 

Ronald Holland II: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 STL, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-3 FT, 10 MIN

Holland brought a spark with his scoring efficiency and defensive activity. Though his minutes were limited, he made the most of them, showing flashes of his potential as a two-way contributor.

 

Caris LeVert: C

Game Stats: 2 REB, 0-1 FG, 9 MIN

Jenkins struggled to make an offensive impact, but his minutes were brief and primarily focused on maintaining defensive structure.

 

Javonte Green: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1-3 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3 MIN

Green had minimal time to make an impact, and while he knocked down a three, his role was too limited to significantly influence the game.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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