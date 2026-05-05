LeBron James Speaks On Rockets Series And Path To Beating Thunder In Semifinals

The Los Angeles Lakers shocked the world with their 4-2 series win over the Houston Rockets this year, but their ambitions do not end there. Even against the top team in the West (Oklahoma City Thunder), the Lakers have eyes for the ultimate prize, and NBA legend LeBron James is doing his best to lead his team with the proper approach.

That’s why, in the latest episode of the ‘Mind the Game’ podcast, James did not hold back in his review of the first round and what led to their victory. If they can understand what happened in the first round, it could help their odds of winning more games down the road. So, when it comes to the Rockets, James explained that the plan involved showering his teammates with confidence by giving them opportunities to play at their best on both ends of the floor.

“They felt super confident, they like they were the better team. They felt like going back home would give them the edge,” said James. “For me, you know, as the leader of the team, I felt like it was about what team kind of just holds their composure and stays even keel and understands the assignment, and that was kind of like my whole mindset going into Game 6. Breathe confidence into my guys, understanding like, we’re here for a reason and we can close this thing out if we just limit our mistakes both offensively and defensively. And that was one of the first time in the whole series that we finally put together a complete game.”

Nobody was picking the Lakers to advance without Doncic or Reaves, but they managed to survive with consistent teamwork, attention to detail, and outworking the Rockets when it mattered most. Of course, while it was enough to beat the Rockets last series (who were without star swingman Kevin Durant), it won’t be so easy in the Semifinals. Against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champions, the odds are once again stacked against the Lakers, unless they can limit their own mistakes.

“It’s the same approach as the last series,” James added on the Semifinals. “We’re the underdogs, and we understand that, so you heighten that by five, because of their ability and what they bring to the table. They’re one of the most historic basketball teams offensively and defensively that our league has seen, and they got one of the most efficient players in our league history who is probably going to be the MVP again. So, we cannot shortcut the details. In order for us to give ourselves a chance to win games, we cannot shortcut the details in the game plan,” said James. “And we know we can’t stop everything. It’s impossible. They’re that great. But if we can control the controllables, which is not turning the ball over because we know how great they are when it comes to pick sixes and how handsy they are and the athleticism and speed they play with, then we can give ourselves a chance, and that’s all you can ask for in the postseason is a chance to compete and compete to win games.”

This series is the Lakers’ toughest challenge yet this season, and a win here would be an amazing achievement. The Thunder (64-18) went 4-0 against LA this year, and they are the overwhelming favorites to repeat as champions. Having Luka Doncic will surely help top the odds in the Lakers’ favor, but it won’t be nearly enough to save the season.

The key to an upset here is the Lakers playing a brand of basketball that limits the Thunder’s opportunities. That includes taking care of the basketball, winning the rebounding battle, and keeping up the intensity from the opening tip. Of course, defense will also be a major factor, and that’s where the play of role players like Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart will be especially important.