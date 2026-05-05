James Harden Shoves Duncan Robinson, Stares Down Jalen Duren In Intense Game 1 Sequence [Video]

James Harden lost his calm at Duncan Robinson during Game 1 of the Cavaliers-Pistons series in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
May 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) reacts after a play against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of game seven in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) reacts after a play against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of game seven in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

James Harden was already having an off night against the Pistons in Game 1 when tempers flared in the fourth quarter. The Pistons’ guard Duncan Robinson drove in and hit a floater to push the Pistons’ lead over the Cavaliers to 11 points (93-82) with a little over nine minutes left.

Subsequently, he chest-bumped a bystanding Harden. The 36-year-old veteran did not take lightly to this gesture from the Pistons guard and shoved him away from himself before the Pistons players intervened.

 

Jalen Duren confronted him about the push, and Harden did not look a least bit bothered by his towering presence in front of him as he stared him down while Duren kept jawing before the officials also intervened.

 

The play was assessed as a double-technical as both players played a role in aggravating an intense sequence.  NBA fans saw this sequence on social media and began criticizing James Harden, as though his frustrations from tonight were coming to the surface.

“Harden getting owned lmao.”

“Get ready for retirement.”

“Duncan Robinson wants all the smoke with James Harden.”

“James Harden got rage baited by Duncan Robinson.”

“Another playoff night for clutch Harden. More turnovers (seven) than baskets (six). Don’t even mention him in the same breath with Wade’s three championships and finals MVP.”

“Ugly bum thinks he’s tough.”

James Harden was having an off night on offense as he struggled to be efficient on the floor. He ended the game with 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 6-15 from the floor (40.0 FG%) and 1-7 from beyond the arc (14.3 3P%).

This was a solid playoff bounce-back game for Duncan Robinson, who struggled against the Cavaliers in the postseason last year when he played on the Miami Heat.

He had 17 points and four threes against the Cavaliers in the entire series last year. And now, he already has 19 points and five threes in Game 1 of this series. It is not a surprise that he was fired up, not just because his team was leading, but for his own redemption.

The Pistons eventually closed out Game 1 after the Cavaliers’ last-ditch efforts fell short. They won the game 111-101. Cleveland will look to bounce back and steal at least one game on the road if they want to win this series. Game 2 is on Thursday night, May 7.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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