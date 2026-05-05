Deandre Ayton Opens Up On First Playoff Success Since Leaving The Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of starting their toughest fight yet, and it’s only the second step on the road to the title. Like most of his teammates, center Deandre Ayton has been in this position before, but he’s grown a new appreciation for postseason action after spending years in dysfunctional organizations.

Specifically, after two miserable seasons in Portland, Ayton is not taking his current situation for granted. In a chat with Dan Woike of The Athletic, he detailed just how big the moment is for him, winning playoff games for the first time since his days in Phoenix. As Ayton explained, 2026 is the first time he’s advanced past the first round in three years.

“The fans and the media, you know, just everything around it,” he said Monday when asked what he’d missed most about the playoffs. “Just that whole atmosphere and just being in that. Having that attention on you again, and everybody watching every little detail. Every little possession, every little thing is so important, and there are so many things that can change with the game. And I just love it. You know, this attention to detail and just being consistent — it’s true professionalism. This is where people make their names, and this is where people get to see you play for real. It’s a big stage, and I’m truly happy to be back.”

Deandre Ayton, who was drafted first overall in 2018, reached the height of his playoff career in 2021, when he helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals. While his team ultimately lost the series (4-2 against the Bucks), Ayton held up his own with averages of 14.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists over six games. But after being traded to the Trail Blazers in 2023, the big man went years without seeing playoff action, partly due to his own misbehavior in the locker room.

This campaign with the Lakers (his first) has changed that. Somehow, even without Luka Doncic, his team has advanced to the Semifinals and is mere minutes away from tip-off against the Thunder. While their odds of winning the series may be low, Ayton is grateful for the opportunity and intends to give his team everything he has. Will it be enough?

While the 7’0″ big man hasn’t always been locked in throughout the season, his interior presence has been a key component to the Lakers’ continued success. In a career-high 72 games this season, Ayton averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 67.1% shooting. It’s some of the lowest marks of his career, but it came in one of Ayton’s most successful campaigns.

Unlike in some of his previous stints, DA has accepted his role under Redick, and while it cost him the numbers, it has only enhanced his impact on the court. The result has been a beneficial arrangement for both sides, with the Lakers now in play to pull off one of the greatest upsets in modern playoff history.

It’s a far cry from where Deandre was just one year ago, when he was the de facto scapegoat for another failed Blazers season. Still, as good as the ride has been, it’s not over yet for Ayton and the Lake Show. To keep the momentum going will be no easy task, but this team has done enough to believe they can compete against any team in the West.