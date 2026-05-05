Chris Finch, Rudy Gobert Call Out Victor Wembanyama’s “Alarming” Missed Goaltend Calls In Game 1

Chris Finch and Rudy Gobert highlight the NBA's missed goaltend calls on Victor Wembanyama in Game 1 of the Wolves-Spurs second-round series.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
May 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) shoots against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
May 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) shoots against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off a 104-102 win on the road in Game 1 of their Western semifinals series against the San Antonio Spurs last night. Following the win, Chris Finch, their head coach, pointed out that, in his opinion, the league had missed a few goaltending calls on Victor Wembanyama during the game.

But after a bit of time to review footage, he spoke to the media once again and doubled down on his claim while ringing the alarm bells on what the league is allowing Victor Wembanyama to get away with.

“Obviously, he had a historic night,” said Finch on Wembanyama recording a triple-double with 12 blocks. “When we looked at them, at least four of them were goaltending, maybe even a fifth. To me, it’s a little alarming that none of them were called.

“Here’s a generational shot blocker, who is 7’6″, who goes after everything, and there’s no heightened awareness that these blocks could be goaltends? The third possession of the game was a goaltend, and a fairly obvious one.”

“So let’s just say there were four, that’s eight points. You know the value of eight points in an NBA game? It’s massive. That’s also 33% of his blocks were goaltending uncalled. If I were to give you a 33% raise, you’d like that, right? That’s a huge number,” Finch added.

“We’re going to keep coming; we’ve got to make some better decisions for how we attack the rim. All credit to the guys for not being discouraged that we should have walked away with eight more points. But again, it’s alarming that not a single one of them was called.”

Rudy Gobert, who was the primary matchup on Victor Wembanyama, his national teammate, last night, also spoke about the missed calls on Wembanyama.

“He fouled me on the first one. But if you look at them, probably three or four. I wish I had that type of treatment too,” he joked. “But yeah, he was a big presence for them [inside the paint].”

Wembanyama recorded his first playoff triple-double last night, with 11 points, 15 rebounds, 12 blocks, and five assists. But he struggled on the offensive end as he shot 5-17 from the floor (29.4 FG%) and missed all eight of his shots from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert had seven points, 10 rebounds, three assists, four steals, and one block while shooting 3-7 from the field (42.6 FG%). Until the league potentially begins reviewing its missed calls on Wembanyama closely, will this stop the Timberwolves from being aggressive at the rim? I don’t think so.

 

Jaden McDaniels Explains Wolves’ Solution For Victor Wembanyama

Jaden McDaniels spoke to the media following Game 1, where he implied that the Wolves should not be scared of being aggressive at the rim just because Wembanyama is inside the paint.

“You just gotta act like he’s not there. I mean, he’s gonna get blocks. He’s the tallest person in the world. He’s going to get blocks. Just keep consistently going at the rim, sometimes he might not be there, sometimes he might catch you, but just keep going,” McDaniels said.

The Timberwolves were 2-1 against the Spurs in their regular season series and are now up 1-0 in the Western semifinals. Clearly, they have the results to feel like they have found a way around Wembanyama.

But will this really help them? Or will it only help Wembanyama develop the confidence to handle persistent pressure and have more such games where he has a high number of blocks? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images JJ Redick Admits Lakers ‘Sucked’ vs. Thunder This Season Ahead Of First Round Clash
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like